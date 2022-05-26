ECU rolls past Cincinnati for nation’s best 16th straight win, spot in AAC tourney semis

CLEARWATER, Fla. – No. 1 seed East Carolina used three home runs on the way to 15-5 win over No. 4 seed Cincinnati in seven innings at the 2022 TicketSmarter American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Thursday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.



The Pirates (40-18), who have a nation-leading 16-game win streak, will now face the winner of Friday’s matchup between Tulane and Cincinnati on Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m. on ESPN+. The Bearcats (24-30) will take on the Green Wave on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

East Carolina jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a 3-run home run by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.



ECU’s Cam Clonch hit his sixth home run of the year in the fourth before the Bearcats scored four in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-5. The Pirates scored a pair in the bottom of the fifth, including an RBI single by Zach Agnos, who went 4-for-5 on the day.



East Carolina then scored five in the seventh to finish the game. Bryson Worrell hit his 14 th home of the year, a 3-run shot to left, to walk off and end the game.



Garrett Saylor (6-3) earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings to end the game. ECU starter Josh Grosz struck out seven in four innings of work. Tristan Weaver (5-6) took the loss for the Bearcats, allowing four runs in a third of an inning.



2022 TicketSmarter American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship



Schedule

Tuesday, May 24

Game 1: No. 4 Cincinnati 8, No. 5 Tulane 1

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina 7, No. 8 South Florida 1

Game 3: No. 7 Memphis 7, No. 2 UCF 6

Game 4: No. 3 Houston 10, No. 6 Wichita State 7



Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Tulane 9, South Florida 6

Game 6: UCF 12, Wichita State 4



Thursday, May 26

Game 7: East Carolina 15, Cincinnati 5 (7 innings)

Game 8: Memphis vs. Houston | 4:49 p.m. | ESPN+



Friday, May 27

Game 9: Tulane vs. Cincinnati | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 10: Loser of Game 8 vs. UCF | 47 minutes after Game 9 | ESPN+



Saturday, May 28

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. East Carolina | 9 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 47 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN+

Game 13 (If Necessary): Loser of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 47 minutes after Game 12 | ESPN+

Game 14 (If Necessary): Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 47 minutes after Game 13 | ESPN+



Sunday, May 29

Game 15: Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNEWS

