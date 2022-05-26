Gov. Stitt issues line item vetoes to budget, calls legislature back for special session
In a news conference Thursday afternoon Governor Kevin Stitt announced several line item vetoes he is making to the proposed 2023 state budget.
Stitt called the news conference to address the end of the regular legislative session. He began by lamenting being left out of the budget process and calling for collaboration in the process.
Among line item vetoes he is issuing Stitt listed:
Senate Bill 1052
Senate Bill 1075
House Bill 4474
House Bill 4473
These bills address raises for employees at private prisons, eliminate car sales tax and creation an Inflation Relief Stimulus Fund.
He instead called for the elimination of the grocery tax and a reduction in the personal income tax for Oklahomans. He called the legislature back for a special session to address these two things starting on June 13.
Earlier this month the legislature called for a concurrent session to address ARPA funds .
