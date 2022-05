BUCKHANNON- “Tinker” Roscoe Gail Linger, 82, of the Glady Fork Community, passed away on May 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was born on July 24, 1939, in Weston to the late Roscoe and Clesta Turner Linger; and his step- mother, the late Mabel Norman Linger. He was united in marriage to Josephine Coffman Linger on February 26, 1960, who preceded him in death on August 5, 2021. He missed the 61 years of arguing that his health began to decline after her passing.

