While Marvel is on the verge of having a major summer, DC is looking to have a killer fall. One of their highly anticipated films coming out later this year is Black Adam. After many years and development and a few delays, Dwayne Johnson is finally taking the throne this October as the famous anti-hero. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the first full trailer for the film, and with the summer movie season in full swing, it was a sure-fire bet that the trailer would be dropping soon. Now Johnson has taken to his Instagram to announce that a trailer for Black Adam will be released on Wednesday, June 8.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO