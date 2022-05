PENDLETON – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area from 5 p.m. today (Saturday) through 3 p.m. tomorrow. The watch encompasses the foothills of the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. It includes the cities of Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Athena, Walla Walla, Waitsburg, and Dayton.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO