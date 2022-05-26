ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, May 27

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Chepstow, Haydock, Brighton, Pontefract and Stratford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3nhe_0frbhpze00
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings

CHEPSTOW

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Attache

1.55 Tarrabb

2.30 Monsieur Fantaisie

3.05 Airshow

3.40 Way Of Life

4.15 King Of Ice

4.50 Sea On Time

5.25 Amalfi Bay

GIMCRACK

1.20 Life’s A Beach

1.55 Tarrabb (nb)

2.30 Hope Probe

3.05 Airshow

3.40 Dickens

4.15 Ajero

4.50 Balhambar

5.25 Amalfi Bay

HAYDOCK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.25 Eclipse De Lunar

6.55 Our Jester

7.25 One World

7.55 Lil Guff

8.25 Manigordo

8.55 Outsmart

GIMCRACK

6.25 Study The Stars

6.55 Hello Jumeirah

7.25 Thunder Cat

7.55 Noya

8.25 Hail Sezer

8.55 Mambo Beat

Newmarket – 8.55 True Accolade (nap)

BRIGHTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Jungle Fever

1.35 Giselles Izzy

2.10 Batchelor Boy

2.45 Rivas Rob Roy

3.20 Junoesque

3.55 Poetic Force

4.25 Otago

GIMCRACK

1.00 Lumacho

1.35 Jackmeister Rudi

2.10 The Lamplighter

2.45 Jeremiah Johnson

3.20 Junoesque

3.55 Covert Mission

4.25 Cool Vixen

PONTEFRACT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.30 Carnival Zain

7.00 Close Quarters

7.30 Breege

8.00 Myboymax

8.30 Fylde Coast

9.00 Ventura Express

GIMCRACK

6.30 Frog And Toad

7.00 Mas Poder

7.30 Breege (nap)

8.00 Spantik

8.30 Cognocenti

9.00 Ventura Express

Northerner – 7.00 Close Quarters (nap); 8.00 Spantik (nb).

STRATFORD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.35 Azzuri

6.05 Caid Du Berlais

6.35 Go Go Geronimo

7.05 Vaucelet

7.35 Cat Tiger

8.05 Feuille De Lune

8.40 Tufton Avenue

GIMCRACK

5.35 Azzuri

6.05 Caid Du Berlais

6.35 Ask D’Man

7.05 Bob And Co

7.35 Cat Tiger

8.05 Spanish Jump

8.40 Patanita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0teM_0frbhpze00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amalfi Bay#Poetic Force#Spantik
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy