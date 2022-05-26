ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas class shown photos of AR-15 by deputy days after Uvalde shooting

By Natalie Prieb
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuUY3_0frbh1Nv00
Tweet

A Texas deputy showed a group of students photos of AR-15 rifles at an elementary school the day after 19 children and two teachers were killed at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy was speaking with kids at a career day at Daggett Elementary in Fort Worth Wednesday when a student asked him what types of firearms his vest protected against, according to a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy then began pulling up images on Google of AR-15 rifles that were displayed an overhead screen.

“The rifles photos were not a planned part of the deputy’s presentation and considering the events of this week in Uvalde, it was insensitive and a profound momentary lack of judgment,” said the office of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

The officer also used inert training spray to demonstrate how law enforcement utilizes pepper spray. Officers use the inert spray to practice self-defense techniques without accidentally harming themselves or others, according to the statement.

“Sheriff Wayborn takes full responsibility for this incident and apologizes for the concern that has been caused by what happened,” the statement said. “We strive to keep the public informed about the training our deputies go through, but recognize the presentation was not the best representation for the elementary class.”

The principal of Daggett Elementary, Kendall Miller, sent a statement to parents about the presentation, denouncing it as “insensitive, not suitable and not condoned,” according to NBC.

“Please know we are taking this incident very seriously and are working internally with staff to prevent this from occurring again,” Miller wrote. “I sincerely apologize for the situation.”

Officials say the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday was carried out by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, who bought the two AR-platform rifles used in the massacre days after his 18th birthday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Tarrant County Sheriff
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

576K+
Followers
70K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy