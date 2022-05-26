Texas class shown photos of AR-15 by deputy days after Uvalde shooting

Tweet

A Texas deputy showed a group of students photos of AR-15 rifles at an elementary school the day after 19 children and two teachers were killed at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy was speaking with kids at a career day at Daggett Elementary in Fort Worth Wednesday when a student asked him what types of firearms his vest protected against, according to a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy then began pulling up images on Google of AR-15 rifles that were displayed an overhead screen.

“The rifles photos were not a planned part of the deputy’s presentation and considering the events of this week in Uvalde, it was insensitive and a profound momentary lack of judgment,” said the office of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

The officer also used inert training spray to demonstrate how law enforcement utilizes pepper spray. Officers use the inert spray to practice self-defense techniques without accidentally harming themselves or others, according to the statement.

“Sheriff Wayborn takes full responsibility for this incident and apologizes for the concern that has been caused by what happened,” the statement said. “We strive to keep the public informed about the training our deputies go through, but recognize the presentation was not the best representation for the elementary class.”

The principal of Daggett Elementary, Kendall Miller, sent a statement to parents about the presentation, denouncing it as “insensitive, not suitable and not condoned,” according to NBC.

“Please know we are taking this incident very seriously and are working internally with staff to prevent this from occurring again,” Miller wrote. “I sincerely apologize for the situation.”

Officials say the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday was carried out by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, who bought the two AR-platform rifles used in the massacre days after his 18th birthday.