Medical Minute: Valley Side Medical Clinic's breakthrough treatment for men

The Austin cycling community gathered at Republic Square Park Sunday for a memorial ride in honor of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Wilson was shot and killed on May 11 in a home off of Maple Avenue in East Austin. Police issued a homicide warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, another cyclist, on May 17. Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to call police.
Saturday morning, Austin Pets Alive! celebrated the grand re-opening of its thrift store off Oltorf Street. Customers can buy clothing and housewares at the store at 1409 West Oltorf St. Sales support lifesaving programs at APA!. Peaches, the resident dog, greeted everyone at the door. Some even brought their foster...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Many Central Texans have cookouts or hit the lake. Residents of Sun City Georgetown probably got in a lot of golf. But they had something very important they had to take care of first.
AUSTIN, Texas — A new study found the Austin-Round Rock metro area experienced the 3rd most employment growth in the U.S. over the last year. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that employment in the Austin metro area grew 8% between March 2021 and March 2022 —a 7% increase since the start of the pandemic.
One person died after a vehicle vs. scooter collision in south Austin Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident took place near the intersection of the southbound lane of South I-35 service road and the westbound lane of East Ben White Boulevard service road. ATCEMS originally said medics were...
AUSTIN, Texas - In Uvalde and across Texas, communities gathered to mourn the lives lost after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday taking the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In East Austin, the community came together Saturday to sing songs of prayer for the families impacted.
As the school year comes to a close, Round Rock ISD said they will offer free meals for children throughout the summer. Children and teens ages 18 and younger, and enrolled students who are up to 21 years old with disabilities, can continue to eat free meals at no cost by showing up at a participating meal site. The meals must be eaten on site.
A security guard was shot early Saturday morning after throwing a man out of a northeast Austin music venue. The Austin Police Department said officers responded around 1:38 a.m. to Club Lobos, which is located in the 9600 block of North IH-35 Service Road. After the man was thrown out,...
A person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday evening in South Austin. It happened at 10900 South I-35 Service Road northbound near the area of Old San Antonio Road. The Austin-Travis County EMS reported the incident on their Twitter account at 7:53 p.m. ATCEMS said there...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter Saturday to Governor Greg Abbott urging him to "immediately" call an emergency special session to address gun safety reform in Texas in the wake of the Uvalde school mass shooting. In the letter, members of the Texas SDC...
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A fire that sparked on Friday at a boat storage facility in Lake Travis "heavily" damaged 25 units, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue. LTFR crews responded to the Hudson Bend Boat and Campers Storage, located at 4704 Hudson Bend Road around 2 p.m. Initially, firefighters reported at least 6 storage units were "fully involved."
AUSTIN, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde has sparked conversations about if there should be changes to gun laws in Texas. After last week’s devastating shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, people are asking what is being done to prevent that situation from happening again? Depending on who you ask, some say gun control reform is needed.
