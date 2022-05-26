Prosecutor: Clifton woman harassed teens wearing hijabs, struck one on the head
A Clifton woman is facing charges in a bias incident last month.
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says that Nancy Jones, 59, is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and bias intimidation.
Authorities say Jones approached a 13-year-old and 15-year-old who were wearing hijabs while inside a nail salon and told them to “go back to their country.” Jones then allegedly struck the 13-year-old girl on the head. The incident happened on April 30.
A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest. She turned herself in to the police on Wednesday.
Jones could face several years in prison if she is convicted on all the charges.
