ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Prosecutor: Clifton woman harassed teens wearing hijabs, struck one on the head

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXE33_0frbgHxZ00

A Clifton woman is facing charges in a bias incident last month.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says that Nancy Jones, 59, is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and bias intimidation.

Authorities say Jones approached a 13-year-old and 15-year-old who were wearing hijabs while inside a nail salon and told them to “go back to their country.” Jones then allegedly struck the 13-year-old girl on the head. The incident happened on April 30.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest. She turned herself in to the police on Wednesday.

Jones could face several years in prison if she is convicted on all the charges.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Authorities: 1 shot inside New Jersey deli; suspect sought

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is probing a shooting that happened inside a deli in Hackensack. Police received a 911 call Sunday around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Deli Mart at 789 Main St. According to authorities, officers found a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. Authorities say...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Clifton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WCAX

Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man faces charges after police say he made threats with a gun. It happened early Sunday morning at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury. Vermont State Police responded to a domestic violence call and say Aldrain Ashby, 36, allegedly pointed a gun...
WATERBURY, VT
News 12

Officials: Blades, drugs found on inmate being booked at Yaphank jail

Officials say Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office correction officers made a major contraband discovery on May 18 at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. According to police, an inmate was attempting to introduce dangerous drugs and weapons into facility. As he was being booked into the facility, officials say William Santiago, 36,...
YAPHANK, NY
News 12

Police: Man shot outside convenience store in Hackensack

A man was shot outside a convenience store Sunday night. Police say they received a call at 9 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Deli Mart located at 789 Main St. Officials say they found a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical...
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Chase involving stolen police car ends in Hudson Valley

A chase involving a stolen police cruiser that started in Schenectady ended in the Hudson Valley on Monday. Schenectady Police Department reported that one of its marked patrol SUVs was stolen from Ellis Hospital by a subject they had transported to the facility for an evaluation. Police say Ricky Izarry,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe assault under investigation (video)

MONROE – Police are calling an incident in the Village of Monroe late Saturday night an assault. Police Chief Darwin Guzman said no weapons were recovered at the scene and no shots were fired when they were called to 116 Forest Avenue. The people involved knew one another and...
MONROE, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy