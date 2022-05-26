ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

‘Survivor’ contestant Jonathan Young ‘fights the good fight’ would do it all again

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Viewers watched Wednesday night as local favorite Jonathan Young said goodbye to “Survivor.” “Ugh, I was one away, one away but he snuffed that torch and I’m out,” said the season 42 contestant.

After 26 days on the island of Fiji, he was ‘this’ close to making it all the way to the end of Survivor, an experience he calls life-changing. “I had one thing on my bucket list for “Survivor” to leave on empty I wanted to give it everything I had and leave it on the island and I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mx65C_0frbfDOS00
Jonathan Young from Gulf Shores says he left everything he had on the island during season 42 of “Survivor”.

Through all the challenges he became almost like a super-hero and a nemesis, especially to Lindsey.

“I love Lindsey,” he said. “She is like a female version of me. She is a competitor she works hard, she wants to win.”

He said he still stays in touch with most of the cast members from his tribe. “I talked to Omar a little while ago. My Taku people, Mike, love my main man Mike.”

Baldwin County chaplain helping families of NY, TX shootings

He lost 23 pounds while on the island that’s almost a pound day. He says “Survivor” is as real as a reality show can be. “It messed with your head a little bit being out there, surviving but I loved it.”

Life after “Survivor” has begun and it’s different. “I’m just a normal guy but since you are in the best television show in the world everybody is starting to recognize you, get pictures with you. The support has been unbelievable.”

Now that the show is over it’s back to the beach in Gulf Shores where he runs his own business but if asked to do it again? “In a heartbeat. If I get the chance to be on “Survivor” I will stop everything and I will be back on that island.”

And we will all be watching.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County, AL
Entertainment
Gulf Shores, AL
Entertainment
County
Baldwin County, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile cannon painted rainbow colors for Pride month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s iconic cannon at the loop has a new look. Local artists were painting the midtown cannon rainbow colors just in time for the start of Pride month. The cannon is frequently painted and repainted in honor of different causes and events. It sits at one of the most visible intersections […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Fight
WKRG News 5

Annual flag lowering for Memorial Day at Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A solemn day of remembrance starts at a Mobile landmark. Dozens of people gathered at Battleship Memorial Park for the annual flag-lowering ceremony just after dawn Monday morning. The event pays tribute to America’s war dead who left to serve the country and never came home. It’s a sacred honor for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: William Corey Sanders

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about William Corey Sanders, who has connections to Mobile and Baldwin Counties. William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Cutest pet competition raises funds for Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cutest pet contest was held Friday, May 26 to raise money for a Mobile shelter that helps those recover from domestic violence.  Student Brianna Adams launched the fundraiser as part of a school project. Adams worked with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to make the event possible. Several pets […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Vigil for Uvalde held in Daphne Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County are paying their respects to the students and teachers who were killed in Uvalde Texas this week. On Saturday, a small vigil was organized to pay tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy. Pictures, balloons, and ribbons were on display to […]
WKRG News 5

11-year-old shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza, dies from injuries

UPDATE (9:19 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the 11-year-old boy died from his injuries. UPDATE (8:58 p.m.): Mobile Police said the 11-year-old may be alive. Mobile Police confirmed that the shooting happened Monday, May 30 at about 8 p.m. UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Download the WKRG News 5 Hurricane Guide 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As expected, the 2021 Hurricane Season proved to be formidable and had a major impact on the entire Atlantic Basin. Numerous benchmarks were set last year in terms of the number of storms and the total financial costs. The season produced 21 named storms, making it the third-most active season on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Founder of the Flora-Bama dies

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder of the popular bar, the Flora-Bama, has passed away, according to a Facebook post. Joe Gilchrist took over the Flora-Bama from the Tampary family in 1978. The family posted to the Flora-Bama Facebook page about Gilchrist’s passing. The Flora-Bama’s founding father, Joe Gilchrist, has gone home to be […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy