The Town of Estes Park recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Captain at the Estes Park Police Department. The community provided valuable feedback during the process, and the search resulted in several quality candidates. Meanwhile, the Town is also preparing to hire a new Police Chief with the retirement of former Chief Wes Kufeld. The Chief recruitment process will begin this summer, with the goal of hiring a new Chief this fall. The final selection of a new Captain will take place once the new Chief is hired. Currently and until that time, Corey Pass serves as Interim Chief, while Rick Life and Jeremiah Polucha serve as Interim Captains.

2 DAYS AGO