Nonso Amadi Taps Majid Jordan For New Single "Different"

Lil Durk took to Instagram last night to show off some new tattoos he got from artist Ganga in Los Angeles. Durkio's entire back is now covered by a beautiful skull with flocks of hair, which took eight artists and eight hours to complete. He also showed off some new additions to his back legs: the word "Family" as an acronym for "For All Mine, I'll Lay Yours", "The Voice" right underneath that, and a crossed-out rat with the words "No Snitches Allowed" on the other leg. On the front side of his legs, Durk got "RIP King Von" and "RIP DThang" tatted on with "Allahu Akbar" right below DThang's tribute. Lil Durk is Muslim, and the phrase translates to "God is greater."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO