Commercial vehicle crash shuts down FM 1431

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have arrested a woman who reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian last week in North Austin, the department announced Thursday. According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded at approximately 3:10 a.m. on May 18 to the 9400 block of North Lamar Blvd. involving a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers located the pedestrian who died at the scene, the APD said. Officers later found the driver of the vehicle near the scene and arrested her for failure to stop and render aid.
