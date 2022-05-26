ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Police: Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa neighborhood

By Associated Press
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Authorities say a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in a...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Daniel Joseph D’Angelo, DDS

July 26,1945 - May 23, 2022. Daniel Joseph D’Angelo, age 76, transitioned from his earthly life, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease, in the early morning of May 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 54 years. Daniel was born on July 26,1945, in Chicago,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Phyllis Norden, 95

Longtime Cedarburg resident Phyllis Norden died May 24, 2022, just shy of her 96th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carroll Norden, who passed away June 10, 2003. Phyllis is survived by her four children, Dennis Norden of Orlando, FL, Christopher Norden of Cedarburg, Jennifer Norden of Cedarburg, and Martin Norden of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Nicholas Norden, Patrick Norden, John Mollan, Leah Schlageter, Madeline Schlageter and Olivia Schlageter; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Norden and Jackson Norden.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mourns fallen soldiers at 2022 Memorial Day Parade

WEST BEND — West Bend hosted their Memorial Day parade and ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in downtown on Monday. The Memorial Day parade traveled north on Main Street to Hickory Street. The parade then turned west on Hickory Street before heading southbound on 6th Avenue until it arrived at Veterans Plaza at the Tower Heritage Center.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kenneth (Ken) Hyland

May 11, 1929 - May 28, 2022. Kenneth (Ken) Hyland died May 28, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on May 11, 1929, to John and Louise Hyland in Eagle. Ken discovered a lifelong love of music while attending Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He became proficient in several brass instruments. His musical skills were noticed when he joined the Army in 1948. He was assigned to the 421st Army Band, which was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany. His unit was part of the Army of Occupation and traveled post-war Europe playing concerts for troops, dignitaries and local residents.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Arlene Tlougan

Feb. 14, 1931 - May 24, 2022. Arlene Tlougan was born into eternal life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at age 91. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Tlougan; her daughter Sandra Tlougan; her parents August and Angeline (nee Kleczka) Trinastic; and her brothers Eugene (Theresa) Stika and Carl Stika. She is survived by her son Thomas Tlougan; her brother James Trinastic; and sister-in-law Julie Stika. Arlene will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

PWSB converting former Port Washington Dairy Queen to a community room

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank announced earlier this month a renovation project involving the former Dairy Queen located at 218 E. Washington Street, just west of the bank’s headquarters in downtown Port Washington. With support from The Redmond Company of Waukesha, Port Washington State Bank plans...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Martin ‘Marty’ J. Primasing

Martin “Marty” J. Primasing of Waukesha, 57, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Marty was born in Milwaukee on September 29, 1964, the son of Eugene and Jean (nee Sorce) Primasing, and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1983. On October 20,...
WAUKESHA, WI
#Police#Traffic Accident
Greater Milwaukee Today

Greek cuisine to come to Grafton

GRAFTON — Grafton will soon have a new Greek restaurant that will set up shop in the former Slow Pokes location. The village of Grafton Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit application from Kiriakos Kalpakidis to operate a restaurant at 1229 12th Ave. in the village. “The restaurant,...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jersey Mike’s to open in Mequon Pavilions

MEQUON — The very first Jersey Mike’s in Ozaukee County will be coming to the Mequon Pavilions. The Mequon Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for the sub shop to occupy 1,491 square feet of the space previously occupied by Hong Anh restaurant at 10990 N. Port Washington Road.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anne Davidson McNitt, 96

Anne Davidson McNitt died peacefully and gently on May 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anne was born in Chicago on the first day of September. Anne’s birthday became a special family holiday throughout her life. A day filled with all the things she loved; swimming in a Northwoods lake, reading a good book, playing an after-dinner game with family and often a competitive game of croquet.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kewaskum downtown revitalization plan underway

KEWASKUM — The village is moving forward with its downtown redevelopment plan, working to create and review a plan to revitalize and support the downtown area. The village began initial work on the redevelopment plan in February, procuring funding and hiring the firm Vandewalle and Associates to assist the village in the planning efforts. The village received $32,000 in county funding for the downtown plan through Washington County Brownfields Assessment Fund, and the village provided an $8,000, 20% match to that funding.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lawrence Michael Radloff

Lawrence Michael Radloff, age 65, of Fond du Lac passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. Lawrence was born on October 18, 1956, to the late Norman and Leah (nee Hotchkiss) Radloff. He moved to California when he was 18 and resided there until 2012. Lawrence loved sci-fi movies and playing on his computer. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and talking to anyone that would listen. Those Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory include three sisters and a brother: Sandra Cross, Val (Jake) Jacobson, Geoff (Laurie) Radloff and Peggy (Bill) Hueltner; two nieces, Kristan (Andre) Jeannis, Kaitlynn Radloff; four nephews, Matthew Cross, Jim (Sarah) Jacobson, Tim (Ashley) Jacobson, and Spencer (Brianna) Radloff; nine great-nieces and -nephews.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ixonia Bank names senior vice president for residential mortgage

IXONIA — Dave Rouse has been hired by Ixonia Bank to be its senior vice president of residential mortgage lending. Rouse will lead the bank’s team of residential lenders as it grows its presence in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin, according to the announcement. He will work closely with Eric Egenhoefer, president & CEO of Novus Home Mortgage, a division of Ixonia Bank.
IXONIA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evans heading back to state

WEST BEND — There will be a familiar air to the group of Cedarburg athletes heading up to the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse later this week. And that suits Bulldog senior sprinter Maya Evans just fine. Evans was a three-time state qualifier last season as part...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton's Cake Creations Cafe serves up more than just bakery

GRAFTON — Victoria Ovsepyan is not afraid to admit it can be demanding to operate her own business, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Ovsepyan, the owner of Cake Creations Cafe, is ready to make her new establishment a mainstay in Grafton and beyond. Opened last fall at 1239 Washington Street, Cake Creations Cafe serves a vast array of cakes, cupcakes, pastries, and many other sweet treats for all tastes.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce announces Business After 5 meeting

BROOKFIELD — June’s Business After 5 sponsored by Elite Sports Clubs will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. June 23 at Elite Sports Clubs, 13825 W. Burleigh Road. Held monthly, this social networking activity is the Chamber’s signature event, and recognized as one of the best networking opportunities in the area. Business leaders attend these monthly events to socialize with one another, casually discuss business and related opportunities, and forge valuable professional relationships with other members and guests of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Milwaukee’s golden ticket!. It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.
MILWAUKEE, WI

