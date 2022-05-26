Police: Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa neighborhood

May 11, 1929 - May 28, 2022. Kenneth (Ken) Hyland died May 28, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on May 11, 1929, to John and Louise Hyland in Eagle. Ken discovered a lifelong love of music while attending Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He became proficient in several brass instruments. His musical skills were noticed when he joined the Army in 1948. He was assigned to the 421st Army Band, which was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany. His unit was part of the Army of Occupation and traveled post-war Europe playing concerts for troops, dignitaries and local residents.

