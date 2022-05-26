Police: Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa neighborhood

Longtime Cedarburg resident Phyllis Norden died May 24, 2022, just shy of her 96th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carroll Norden, who passed away June 10, 2003. Phyllis is survived by her four children, Dennis Norden of Orlando, FL, Christopher Norden of Cedarburg, Jennifer Norden of Cedarburg, and Martin Norden of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Nicholas Norden, Patrick Norden, John Mollan, Leah Schlageter, Madeline Schlageter and Olivia Schlageter; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Norden and Jackson Norden.
Comments / 0