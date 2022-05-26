ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Henderson embracing his dad Brian after winning the Champions League is the stand-out image of his increasingly glorious career... now the Liverpool captain wants to win it again for the man who he owes all of his success to

By Ian Ladyman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jordan Henderson's father Brian played off a golf handicap of seven before he realised his son had a talent for football.

By the time he had spent years ferrying the future Liverpool captain around the country in pursuit of a dream not everybody felt would ever come true, it had shot up to 17.

‘I do remember him taking me to the golf club when I was younger,’ Henderson told Sportsmail. ‘He was good at it. Then when he started travelling with me it deteriorated because he couldn’t play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X26fc_0frbe8Ah00
Jordan Henderson's embrace with his father Brian after winning the Champions League final in 2019 is one of the stand-out images of the Liverpool captain's increasingly glorious career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eCxN_0frbe8Ah00
Henderson could become the second Liverpool captain to lead two teams to European glory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ksa8_0frbe8Ah00

'He was such a big part of my football at an early age. He took me to my first game then took me all over the country to play, so I owe him an awful lot.

‘It’s amazing that I can now try to repay him by being involved in big games like the one we are facing this weekend.’

One of the stand-out images of Henderson’s increasingly glorious career is that from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid three years ago. He had just captained Liverpool to Champions League victory over Tottenham and Brian had recently recovered from cancer. The embrace they shared remains memorable.

‘It was an extraordinary moment and one I will never forget really,’ Henderson said. ‘Looking back it was incredible how it happened. I think about it when I see it on TV or I come across images of it.

‘It was the most emotional I have been on a football field. It was an amazing night and a real highlight of my career.

‘It was an amazing thing to share and I hope I can get to do it all over again at the weekend.’

Henderson is talking about Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris. He will attempt to become only the second Liverpool captain to lift the trophy twice, the other being the late Emlyn Hughes.

But the 31-year-old is also talking about the path he took to reach the professional game as he helps launch a McDonald’s grassroots football campaign. The McDonald’s Fun Football programme will offer a million children a free route into the game over the next four years.

Henderson was picked up by the Sunderland academy at the age of eight, but also played for the Fulwell Juniors club in his native North East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMDHo_0frbe8Ah00
Henderson has had to deal with knocks during his career after a slow start at Liverpool

‘Family and friends and all those early experiences play a big part in how you approach things and your mentality as you grow up,’ Henderson said.

‘Looking back, what actually helped me was the fact I probably wasn’t the best player. I always thought there was somebody who was better.

‘I was talented but there were always other people who had an opinion that someone else was better or someone else would beat me for an award.

‘I was very good but I had a lot of knocks when I was younger and looking back I think that helped shape who I am and helped me deal with bad moments.

‘It gave me more fuel and fire in the belly to prove people wrong. It still does.’

Henderson has lifted every club trophy there is as Liverpool captain but will not countenance being spoken of as a Liverpool great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIlE8_0frbe8Ah00
Kenny Dalglish, as Henderson's manager, helped the midfielder in his early days at Liverpool and was then later the man to present the Premier League trophy to the Reds captain

‘No,’ he said flatly. ‘You can’t think about the past. I know how quickly football can change.’

Much of Henderson’s pragmatic outlook does come from his upbringing. Equally, he knows what it feels like to struggle.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers gave him the opportunity to move to Fulham in 2012, a reflection of the young midfielder’s failure to make an impact following his £16million arrival from Sunderland.

Henderson said ‘no’ without thinking and that looks now to have been a fine decision. He has never blamed Rodgers and believes he made him a better footballer.

But it was one of Anfield’s biggest stars who he leaned on for support. Sir Kenny Dalglish presented Henderson with the Premier League trophy in 2020 and that was fitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Owv0_0frbe8Ah00
Henderson's father Brian will be in attendance hoping to see his son lift the Champions League trophy in a repeat of their 2-0 win over Tottenham when they play Real Madrid

'Kenny has had a lot of respect for me from the moment I walked through the door,’ Henderson said. ‘I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for him.

‘He has always had confidence and belief in me as a player and a person. Even when things weren’t going well at the beginning, I felt he believed in me and knew there was something inside me that was different and that he could see there was a real player and person who could help this football club going forward.

‘I will never forget that. He always stood by my side and was there when others weren’t. He helped me a lot, especially in that first year.’

Dalglish, who signed Henderson during a short spell as manager following Roy Hodgson’s exit in 2011, used to sit with the midfielder in his office at Liverpool’s old Melwood training ground and tell him to be less hard on himself and calm down a little.

‘I have probably always struggled with that a bit to be honest,’ laughed Henderson. ‘I am quite intense when it comes to the football. I am very passionate and struggle to calm down, wind down and switch off.

‘I am always thinking about something, whether it’s what I can do better as a player or how I can help another player. That’s just the way I am.’

There was a spell during Sunday’s final Premier League game at home to Wolves when Henderson may have thought he was going to lift the Premier League trophy for a second time. That is enough to get anybody wound up.

Eventually, late Manchester City goals ensured that did not happen and now it is on to Paris, with all its reminders of Liverpool’s 1981 triumph against Real Madrid.

Henderson admits he struggles to remember the times and dates of Liverpool’s European successes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGyvK_0frbe8Ah00
Henderson and McDonalds Fun Football are calling on parents to kick start their child’s football journey by signing up to their largest grassroots football programme in the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrrxV_0frbe8Ah00
The programme will provide more than 10.5 million hours of coaching in parks and playgrounds across the UK

‘I can’t even remember the dates of my own career,’ he laughed.

But he knows what the Champions League, and indeed Real Madrid — who beat his team in Kyiv in 2018 — mean to the club.

‘It is part of what makes this club so special, along with the supporters,’ he said.

‘It’s incredible and it inspires us to want to be part of that history and keep on improving it and being as successful as possible for this club and team.’

His father will be in the Stade de France on Saturday night. In good health and free from shielding restrictions that made the Covid years tough for the Henderson family, he is doubtless expecting another emotional evening. His son is certainly ready.

‘Things are a lot better now and he can come and see the grandkids a lot more,’ smiled Henderson.

‘I see him at the games now and he will be there in the crowd hoping for a repeat of what happened in Madrid three years ago.

‘That would be something.’

Jordan Henderson and McDonald’s Fun Football is calling on parents to kick start their child’s football journey by signing up to their brand new and largest grassroots football programme in the country. Visit McDonalds.com/Football and follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram to find your nearest session.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Irate Atletico Madrid fans REMOVE Thibaut Courtois plaque from the Wanda Metropolitano following his Champions League heroics with rivals Real... after club president Enrique Cerezo told supporters 'go with a pick and a shovel'

Atletico Madrid fans have reacted with fury at Thibaut Courtois' Champions League success with Real Madrid, removing a special plaque commemorating his time at the club. Courtois was named man of the match on Saturday night for Atletico's city rivals after putting in a series of stunning saves to deny Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in helping Real win the Champions League final 1-0 at the Stade de France, Paris.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Andy Robertson trains with Scotland squad just two days after celebrating Liverpool's season at open-top bus parade - as captain prepares for World Cup play-off clash against Ukraine

Andy Robertson was among the Scotland squad training today as he returned to work two days after celebrating Liverpool's season on an open-top bus parade. The Scotland captain played in the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night but was criticised by some fans online for partying and drinking during the bus parade which followed on Sunday in Liverpool.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Infamous British sport prankster 'Jarvo 69' sparks new fears over Champions League final security as footage shows him brazenly vaulting the barriers and celebrating with Real Madrid's players

Notorious prankster 'Jarvo' appears to have struck again as video footage shows him celebrating with Real Madrid's players on the pitch after their Champions League final victory over Liverpool, sparking further security concerns over the chaos-ridden match in Paris. In a video on YouTube, 'Jarvo' - real name Daniel Jarvis...
NFL
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard is hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA after he criticised the refereeing in his side's defeat by Liverpool in April, having accusing Stuart Attwell of favouring big teams following refusal to award a penalty

Frank Lampard has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA after being charged for breaching rules over his comments criticising referee Stuart Attwell made in the wake of Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last month. Boss Lampard was infuriated by the decision from the official not to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Emlyn Hughes
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Daily Mail

AFL in shock as GWS Giants star Bobby Hill is diagnosed with cancer aged just 22 – as it's revealed he bravely chose to play on Saturday despite getting the awful news last week

GWS Giants forward Bobby Hill has been diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 after playing in his side's 110-96 loss to Brisbane on Saturday. Hill is set to undergo surgery this coming Tuesday and will be out of action indefinitely while he recovers. He was given the shocking news last week but made the brave choice to play on anyway.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#English Football#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Leeds United lead the hunt for talented Birmingham City youngster George Hall... but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Brighton

Leeds United have firmed up their interest in Birmingham City's highly rated midfielder George Hall. The Championship side are fighting to keep hold of their England Under 18 international who has been courted by a number of clubs since breaking into the first team this season. Leeds are understood to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Fittler pulls a switch at NSW training with Stephen Crichton running at centre - despite Jack Wighton supposedly getting the nod as coach begins mind games ahead of clash

The mind games have officially started ahead of the State of Origin series opener on June 8 - with Stephen Crichton training in the centres for the NSW Blues. On Tuesday morning at Coogee Oval, Daily Mail Australia spotted the Panthers star, 21, partake in numerous drills on the right edge next to his club teammate Brian To’o.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Complete a deal for Tchouameni, buy a new forward as back-up for Benzema and Co and decide what to do with Asensio and Ceballos'... Real Madrid's summer transfer plans are revealed as they prepare to defend their Champions League and LaLiga crowns

Real Madrid have revealed their summer transfer plans as they prepared to defend their Champions League and LaLiga crowns. Los Blancos are edging closer to completing a £68million deal for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. They've already signed Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea to bolster their options in defence, although...
MLS
Daily Mail

Sergio Perez signs a new contract with Red Bull until 2024 just two days after winning the Monaco Grand Prix despite tensions running high with Max Verstappen's dad claiming the team is 'favouring' the Mexican driver

Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull days after his dramatic win at the Monaco Grand Prix. In wet conditions on the Cote d'Azur Perez stormed from starting third on the grid to claim victory at Monaco, thanks in no small part to a number of mistakes from Ferrari cars.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'As soon as they missed a penalty, they were not English - just black': Jude Bellingham criticises England football fans after Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were racially abused online following their penalty woes in the Euro 2020 final

Jude Bellingham has hit out at England fans over the racial abuse of team-mates Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho following last summer's Euro 2020 final. The Three Lions trio were subjected to sickening abuse online after the final at Wembley, where they were denied from the spot in a crushing penalty shootout defeat for Gareth Southgate's men.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

John McEnroe says Wimbledon was WRONG to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Ukraine invasion but insists Grand Slam shouldn't have been stripped of ranking points as he describes situation as 'lose-lose'

Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises the grass court major, decided...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Embarrassment for Lord's as over 17,000 tickets remain unsold for England's Test match with New Zealand this week as fans criticise £160 price amid cost of living crisis

England's new cricket era is set to start against a backdrop of empty seats with over 17,000 tickets still unsold for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Test at Lord's. Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum begin their tenures in the first Test against New Zealand, starting on Thursday, but ticket sales have been sluggish for the first four days.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is 'delayed until mid-August' after initially being pencilled in for July 23, with a 'dispute over broadcast rights holding up the Brit's shot at heavyweight redemption'

Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly been pushed back until mid-August. The Brit is set to face Usyk for a second time this year after losing his unified heavyweight titles when they last collided back in September. A rematch between the pair was expected to take place in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Steve Clarke insists Scotland are 'desperate' to beat Ukraine and qualify for the World Cup as he sends them good wishes 'except for the game'... while Craig Gordon admits they're focused solely on winning

Steve Clarke has insisted Scotland are 'desperate' to beat Ukraine and reach the World Cup, but has sent the war-torn nation his good wishes 'except for the game'. The two countries will face each other tomorrow evening in their semi-final play-off, and the winner will then play Wales for a place in Qatar, in England's group.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I'm flying!' Stuart Broad thrilled to be back in England fold ahead of New Zealand Test after he and James Anderson were dumped for West Indies tour... and Nottingham Forest's Premier League promotion has only enhanced his mood!

Stuart Broad feels like he is 'flying' now he is back in the England squad following his winter omission for the West Indies tour. New captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have brought Broad and James Anderson back into the fold for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which starts on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I couldn't even walk the dog for five minutes': England star Fran Kirby reveals her fatigue nightmare that has ruled her out since February as the Chelsea forward says she will train in a 'safe way' to be fit for Euro 2022

England women's star Frank Kirby has spoken out about her struggles with fatigue as she bids to return to the fold for Euro 2022 - admitting she even battled to take her dog out for a walk. The Chelsea forward, who was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019, has...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ivan Perisic bids farewell to Inter Milan and pays tribute to an 'unforgettable' six years at the San Siro as he closes in on completing his free transfer to Antonio Conte's Tottenham

Ivan Perisic has bid an emotional farewell to Inter Milan before completing his move to Tottenham. Writing on Instagram, he said: 'After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end. ⁣⁣⁣⁣
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy