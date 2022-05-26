ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Aquatics Center opens Sunday

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Plainview Aquatics Center will open its doors for the summer on Sunday at 2...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

Registration open for National Ranching Heritage Center’s summer youth classes

The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock will host summer youth classes next month. Classes are scheduled for June 13-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Classes are open to kids who have completed first and second grades and third through fifth grades. The two younger grade levels will learn about pioneer living, ranch hands and ranch arts and crafts. The older kids will participate in frontier crafts and trades and ranch art or Western movie-making. Registration is $100 for members of the Ranching Heritage Association. It's $125 for non-members. All classes will be at the NRHC. Call ranchingheritage.org or reach out to Julie Hodges at Julie.hodges@ttu.edu for additional information.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Our Town: J316 Coffee, serving coffee and people oversees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Downtown coffee shops have long been popular places for the young and old. In Snyder, J316 Coffee allows people to enjoy their favorite ‘Cup of Joe’ and help people in Africa at the same time. For Pearlene Nolan, owner and founder of “His Joy...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Plainview, TX
Plainview, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

Water Rampage is bringing the cool this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Water Rampage is opening their doors for this season, Saturday. If you have a whole day or just a few hours and want some water fun, Water Rampage has something for everyone. Check out their website here for more information.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A hot Memorial Day, a wet work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot, dry, sunny, and breezy Memorial Day. Storms and rain, however, may soon follow. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s in the Lubbock area this afternoon. Highs near 100 degrees will return to the eastern viewing area. Our grassland fire danger remains...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Old Stein Mart in Lubbock Has a Spiffy New Paint Job

Back in August 2020, the Stein Mart brand shuttered its doors across the country. "Please know that this was an extremely difficult decision and is deeply disappointing for all of us at Stein Mart," they said in a statement."We have loved serving you over the years and are so grateful you chose to shop with Stein Mart."
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Aquatics Center
MyPlainview

Local American Legion chapter to distribute poppies, host special Memorial Day program

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview will host a special Memorial Day program on Monday. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the gazebo in the Plainview Cemetery. Carl Hartman, a local chaplain for Interim Healthcare and a retired Navy and Army veteran who served for 21 years, will be the guest speaker. Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes, who is a veteran himself, will be the event's MC. Some seating will be available or you're welcome to bring your own chair. The event will also include refreshments provided by Interim Hospice and the American Legion. Prior to Memorial Day, the American Legion will also distribute its traditional poppies on Thursday and on Friday. Legion members will be present at United Supermarkets on Thursday handing them out and on Friday, they'll be at Amigo's. The proceeds from the poppy fundraiser will go toward assisting needy and disabled veterans.
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: May 31st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Severe thunderstorms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 94°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Storms move east, leaving behind cooler outflow winds. Low of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Ethan Labrier

Ethan Labrier, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Amarillo, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Mountain Time on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Kenton United Methodist Church in Kenton, Oklahoma with Pastor Bob Miller, pastor of the Crossroad Country Church in Amarillo, Texas officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenton Cemetery by Hass Funeral Home of Clayton, New Mexico. Please view the online obituary and sign the guest book at www.hassfuneralhome.com.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, May 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update. Tonight: Warm & breezy. Low of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.Tomorrow: Severe storms northeast late. High of 94°. Winds SSW→SSE 15-20 MPH. A warm and windy night is expected across the region. Lows will only settle into the upper 50s to mid […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City asks residents to assist in Vector Control (stopping mosquitos)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water on their property whenever possible as mosquitoes use this as a nesting ground to reproduce. The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Letter to the editor - Bobbie Choate Nichols

On this Memorial Day l am especially remembering a young man from Dimmitt,Texas that sacrificed his own life to save that of my father, Alton Choate (Hoot) when they came under fire in Vietnam (circa 1968) and could not get coordinates for enemy incoming rounds. Russel Slough stood up, got coordinates, and made the ultimate sacrifice. My dad told Russell's story many times. He was my dad's student in Military Science at West Texas State University (now A&M system). They then went to Vietnam together with several other West Texas comrades. He was dad's hero. Dad went every opportunity he got to Dimmitt to remind Russell's family what a hero he was. Wonder if any of Russell's family are still around Dimmitt. I'd like to thank them again for Russel's service.
DIMMITT, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
527
Followers
560
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy