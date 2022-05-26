ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Vermont Lake Monsters: What to know for the 2022 season

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

The 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters smashed their way to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League title in their inaugural season.

In their sophomore summer, the Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field looking to replicate their success from a year ago.

The team will play a full regular season schedule that extends from late May until early August. The defending champions will play 64 regular-season games with 36 at home.

Full schedule and important dates below.

Rewind: Lake Monsters seize championship in their inaugural Futures League season

Headlining Lake Monsters' lineup

Colby Brouillette: The BFA-St. Albans alum hit .400 in eight appearances last season.

►Wyatt Cameron: Second on the 2021 team with a 1.95 ERA in 26 games. Cameron, of Salisbury was last year's George Commo award winner for the top Vermonter on the team. He had five saves in 2021 with a 2-0 record.

►Jimmy Evans: The 2021 FCBL playoff most valuable player returns and is hitting .329 through early May with six home runs for Tuffs this season.

►Sean Matson: A Harvard sophomore, Matson was on the bump in their opener, a Home Run Derby loss to Westfield on May 26. He had a 5.31 ERA in 13 appearances with Harvard this season. The righty fanned nine batters through four innings of work in the opener.

►M.J. Metz: Metz played in 49 games, second highest on the team in 2021 and had a .261 average.

►Pete Wilk: Returns as Lake Monsters skipper after earning FCBL co-manager of the year honors last summer.

►The Futures championship squad lost their top of the rotation in Patrick Harrington, the league's best pitcher in 2021. They also saw Billy Oldman, who was a second-team All-Futures league pitcher, depart. Ethan Anderson, the league's top prospect from a year ago, is also no longer with the squad.

Vermonters on the team

►Colby Brouillette: Georgia, BFA-St. Albans, Clarkson University.

►Wyatt Cameron: Salisbury, Middlebury High School, New England College.

►Chase Carey: Colchester, Colchester High School, UMass Dartmouth.

►Donovan Montgomery: Burlington, Burlington High School, Siena College.

►Tanner Wolpert: Williston, Rice Memorial High School, George Washington.*

Note: Wolpert will wait to join the roster until after his high school season ends. He is one of six high school seniors on the team.

Lake Monster event dates and schedule

The Lake Monsters will light up the night sky with firework displays following games at Centennial Field on June 11, July 23 and August 6.

Hot Dog Hysteria is back and attendees can grab 25 cent hot dogs at games on June 7, July 12 and August 4. For the complete promotional schedule and to buy individual tickets at the Lake Monsters website .

Lake Monsters add box suites

In the offseason, the Lake Monsters added three field level box suites down the right-field line.

Two of the suites can fit 16 guests; a third up to 25. The 16-person suite costs $999 for rental. According to the team website, the suites are available for yearly or nightly rentals.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

Lake Monsters Schedule by Jacob Rousseau

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont Lake Monsters: What to know for the 2022 season

