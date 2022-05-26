Cumberland County Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter: Prosecutor

Bridgeton police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton Police Department

A 33-year-old man from Cumberland County has been found guilty of manslaughter, authorities said.

Raheem Jacobs, of Bridgeton, was found guilty of the Aug. 11, 2015, homicide of Keon Butler, also of Bridgeton, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

A Cumberland County jury returned the verdict Thursday, May 26, finding Jacobs guilty of second-degree reckless manslaughter following a two-and-a-half week trial.

The homicide occurred while Butler was driving a minivan near the intersection of North Laurel and Myrtle Streets in Bridgeton, the prosecutor said.

Butler suffered a single gunshot wound to the head which came from a vehicle that had been following and pursuing him, the prosecutor said.

Jacobs was arrested in October 2015 following a joint investigation by the Bridgeton Police Department and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of the verdict, Jacobs is facing a discretionary extended sentence of up to 20 years in state prison where he would have to serve 17 years before being eligible for parole.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Prosecutor Charles J. Wettstein.

