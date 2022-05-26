ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Making progress on decentralized regulation — It’s time to talk about crypto together

By Caroline D. Pham and Hester M. Peirce, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRTc0_0frbdJlE00
Tweet

Decentralization is a frequent theme in crypto conversations. Usually the term refers to the actual or aspirational elimination of intermediaries from finance, social media, or other human enterprises. But “decentralized” is also an apt description of the regulatory landscape for crypto. Crypto has many actual and aspirational regulators. Regulatory decentralization can have benefits, but, if not properly managed, also can aggravate the already confusing lack of regulatory clarity over crypto. Cooperation among regulators is essential to strong, effective, pragmatic crypto regulation.

One of us is a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the other is a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both agencies over the past several years have exercised regulatory authority over crypto and aspire to increase their regulatory reach over the technology. Statements from the chairs of both agencies reflect an eagerness to regulate crypto assets and markets.

Shared, and potentially competitive, aspiration for regulatory power over the same activity is nothing new for the CFTC and SEC. Because we oversee related parts of the financial markets, the two agencies sometimes bump elbows: the CFTC regulates the commodity derivatives markets, and the SEC regulates the securities markets. But the jurisdictional lanes aren’t always clear. Our two agencies accordingly have had some rough patches in their relationship, but also have found ways to work together. For example, under former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and former CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert, in 2020, the two agencies held their first joint open meeting to vote on a shared rule and issue a request for comment. That meeting came after several years of intense cooperation between the two agencies on harmonizing our swaps regulatory and portfolio margining regimes.

Crypto gives us a new opportunity to cooperate and do so publicly. As an initial step, we are calling on our agencies to hold a joint set of public roundtables to evaluate recent market events and risks, and to discuss how to regulate crypto responsibly. These roundtables would be open to the public, and panelists would include crypto users, investor and customer advocates, industry members, and other regulators. The goal would be to assess whether new regulations are necessary to protect the public and the markets, how existing regulations might be modernized to better account for innovation, and how technology is likely to reshape our markets. We could start with topics such as digital asset trading platforms, crypto derivatives, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and the balance between privacy and anti-money laundering measures.

Crypto is still early in its development, so we do not know where it will lead. The possibilities will stretch our imaginations. If we act now, it could lead our two agencies to work better together. Doing so would benefit the capital markets, not just the crypto markets.

Caroline Pham is a Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hester Peirce is a Commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Their views are their own, not necessarily those of their respective Commissions or fellow Commissioners.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Tarbert
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Money Laundering#Derivatives#Decentralization#Web3 Investment#Cftc#Sec
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

576K+
Followers
70K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy