ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Democrats signal support for controversial federal solar panel probe

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYkbB_0frbdIsV00
Tweet

Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) signaled their support Thursday for a federal investigation into solar panel components condemned by many of their colleagues in both parties.

The Commerce Department investigation, announced in March, concerns allegations that panel parts manufactured in southeast Asian countries have been used as fronts for Chinese companies to avert antidumping and countervailing tariffs.

The Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA) has said the investigation could devastate the U.S. solar industry, and allies in the Senate, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), have called on Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and President Biden to expedite the conclusion of the probe.

Brown and Casey pushed back against the SEIA characterization of the investigation in a letter Thursday, writing that “it is troubling that corporate lobbying against a simple investigation would reach this level of mass hysteria if there was not some concern over what career civil servants at [the Department of Commerce] may uncover.”

“It is unclear why millions of dollars would be spent on advertising and lobbying to urge political interference in the trade enforcement process,” they added. They noted that SEIA membership includes U.S. subsidiaries of a number of Chinese solar panel manufacturers, including JinkoSolar, JA Solar and Trina Solar.

SEIA vice president of public affairs Dan Whitten has sharply disputed the suggestion that Chinese firms exert influence on the trade group, telling The Hill earlier this month that “allegations of Chinese influence on SEIA are absurd and patently false.”

“Out of SEIA’s 60 board companies, all have U.S. operations. Like every board member, they have one vote,” he said.

While Brown and Casey did not identify their colleagues by name in the letter, they wrote that “regulators at DOC must be given sufficient time and resources to thoroughly investigate this petition – any request to end the investigation earlier than what is necessary for a thorough investigation is, in essence, a request for lax enforcement of U.S. trade remedy laws.”

Before the announcement of the investigation, Brown joined his fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) in urging the Commerce Department to act on the petition, brought by Auxin Solar, that would later spur the probe.

“A strong commitment to American manufacturing must be paired with proper trade enforcement so that investments in American production, workers, and innovation are not undermined by unfair trade practices,” they wrote in March. “That is why the Department of Commerce must fully and fairly examine these allegations of illegal and unfair circumvention of our trade remedy laws.”

Updated at 5:55 p.m.

Comments / 11

Michael Adams
4d ago

Trade deficits and import taxes to offset the disparity we're non existent in the early days of America corporate running to china for soaring profits. None of these companies can bring anything back other than their person or people. Everything mechanical stays in China. One man tried many years back but our government told him that he was on his own. He returned and a few months later he was gone. No one knew what happened to him. There are too many people who will work cheaper than the American people, 5.15 an hour was the breaking wage sending singer sewing abroad, then magnavox television who was gobbled up I guess. The open border is so unskilled will work for less and vote demonic. Fighting to restore the voting debacle with machines that cannot be examined, is the hill America died on. Not doing anything to correct it is driving nails in the coffin.

Reply(2)
5
Robert Sweitzer
4d ago

just like bidens electric cars batteries will be made in china colbolt comes from Russia and Afghanistan hardly anything will be made in America china and the world gets richer sold out by lying democrats

Reply
3
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Solar Companies#Solar Panel#Politics Federal#The Commerce Department#Asian#Chinese#Seia#Senate#Jinkosolar
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

576K+
Followers
70K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy