ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas gunman was inside the school over an hour

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvSxD_0frbcNOl00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.

A media briefing called by Texas public safety officials to clarify the timeline of the attack provided bits of previously unknown information. By the time it ended, though, it had added to the troubling questions surrounding the attack, including about the time it took police to reach the scene and confront the gunman, and the apparent failure to lock a school door he entered.

After two days of providing often conflicting information, investigators said that a school district police officer was not in the school when 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos arrived around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and, contrary to their previous reports, the officer had not confronted Ramos outside the building.

Instead, Ramos entered the building ”unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door, said Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Local police officers entered the building four minutes later but were driven back after exchanging fire with the gunman, he said.

Police investigating shooting at Homewood apartment complex

The crisis did not end until a group of Border Patrol agents went in nearly an hour later. Ramos, who had staked out a spot in the fourth grade classroom he targeted, was killed during the shootout, Escalon said.

Many other details of the case and the police response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.

Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw defended the agency on Wednesday, saying: “The bottom line is law enforcement was there. They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack” behind an agent holding up a shield.

“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that’s exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.

But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN that investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.

As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa woman charged with attempted murder, DUI for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police responded to a domestic incident call early Friday morning, resulting in charges involving attempted murder and driving under the influence. At 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene of an argument between Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, 34, and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#Border Patrol
CBS 42

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs. On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
CBS 42

Cause of death for child found in suitcase in Indiana determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Louisiana man dies while driving in Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Louisiana died while driving in Kansas on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 20-year-old Aaron Bostick, of Bastrop, Lousiana, was driving a 1994 GMC westbound on Interstate 70 when he lost control of his car two miles east of U.S. Highway 281 just before 3:20 […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana man accused of punching, biting pregnant girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man accused of punching, biting, and attempting to choke his pregnant girlfriend during an early morning argument on Sunday, May 29. According to an arrest document, it was shortly before 3 a.m. when 30-year-old Dimarco Batiste’s girlfriend asked him […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

‘Please send the police’: Kids to police during Texas shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday. The on-site commander believed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, […]
UVALDE, TX
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy