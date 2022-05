It's going to be a Summer filled with getting back to what we're best at in Muskegon and that is finding a way to help our area non profit organizations out and provide a little fun for the entire community while we're also staying connected with what's going on around town! If it seems like a new idea to you, let me assure you...it's not. It's been going on in Muskegon for a while and Party in the Park comes back in 2022 and yes...it's still going to set the standard for a community gathering with purpose.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO