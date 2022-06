The 20th Annual Jazz-N-Caz festival, set for Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17, will honor Syracuse Jazz Fest Founder Frank Malfitano during the Saturday, September 17 performance at the Catherine Cummings Theatre on the Cazenovia College campus. The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Monk Rowe Family Band followed by Salt City Jazz Collective Big Band.

