ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roe v. Wade protests continue in Staunton

By Julian Bussells
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the leaked draft of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests have been happening all across the country to show...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 2

lover of life
4d ago

I think all the people that are for abortion need to see an actual abortion being performed. They need to watch as the babies arms are ripped from the body and then watch as the legs are pulled off of the baby’s body, and finally watch as the baby’s skull is crushed to allow it to be removed. Yes watch this and then tell me it’s okay to murder an innocent baby!

Reply
2
Related
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Memorial Day in honor of all military members who have died while serving the U.S. Youngkin has ordered that U.S. flags, Virginia flags and POW/MIA flags be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in honor and memory of Memorial Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Patchwork Plus is quilting for Ukraine

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Patchwork Plus in Dayton has collected donated quilt blocks from across the country. The blocks are being sewn together to make quilts, table runners, and wall hangings that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Ukraine Unicef Children’s Fund. The blocks vary...
DAYTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Americans
WHSV

Hope Distributed to continue serving ‘Hope Cooked Meals’

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is starting up another summer season of providing food and companionship for the homeless, but this year it’s bittersweet. Last year, Hope Distributed CDC and The Church of Nazarene teamed up to create “Hope Cooked Meals,” a hot and fresh meal delivery service to homeless individuals in Harrisonburg throughout the summer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Queen prepares for senate seat, eyes property tax amendment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three-term House of Delegates member Ben Queen is currently running unopposed for a seat in the state Senate. The newly created 12th Senatorial District covers all of Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, and Calhoun counties and part of Taylor County. Queen, R-Harrison, said in absence of a challenger...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Health Foundation is concerned about Virginia’s elderly population, after newly released data finds concerning statistics about drug overdoses. ”The increase that we see in, in the United States across all demographics, including seniors, is an increase in drug deaths related to non-prescription opioids,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Do Good Cville members cleans veteran graves at Oakwood Cemetery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 100 people came out to Oakwood Cemetery to join Do Good Cville in cleaning the 600 gravestones of fallen veterans. ”I just wanted to give my small part. My brother’s was in the army, and I just wanted to do something to appreciate all the work that’s been done on our behalf,” volunteer, Rose Oliveira said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Lawn parties happening this summer in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley. Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4. There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Veterans around the Valley remember the fallen on Memorial Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Valley were honoring fallen military heroes on Monday in honor of Memorial Day. In Grottoes, people came out to the town hall to take part in the town’s annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring veterans the town has lost over the years. “I...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Hershey plant unionization effort continues

Despite a resounding defeat, organizers are still fighting to unionize The Hershey Co. plant in Stuarts Draft. In late March, about 79% of the plant’s workers voted against unionizing at Hershey, the largest employer in Augusta County with nearly 1,500 workers. But while that battle might be over, the...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

What Memorial Day means to local WWII veteran

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - As many enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend with friends and family, local veterans reflected on their time in the war and the people they’ve lost. ”As far as holidays are concerned and celebrations there was very little of that we were involved with ... we stayed on the front lines and held our positions to fire head time and air time and you know it was just another day that we hoped to get through,” George Bailey, a WWII Army veteran said.
GROTTOES, VA
theriver953.com

Sinkhole in Shenandoah County

A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Interstate crash in Shenandoah County cleared

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 5:38 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 268 in Shenandoah County, motorists heading northbound can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. No lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal gun violence victim in NE Roanoke yesterday afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On May 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an unresponsive person near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying partially in the roadway with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. He has been identified as Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., 32 of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
theriver953.com

Healing Field of Honor returns to Winchester

The Healing Field of Honor is back for its second consecutive year in the lawn of John Handley High School. Over 1000 flags will be on display in a patriotic tribute to honor first responders, military members, or just anyone who is a personal hero. The opening ceremony featured local...
whee.net

Body of Bassett man found in Reidsville

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at around 1 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville. The individual was later identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
BASSETT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy