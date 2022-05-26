Roe v. Wade protests continue in Staunton

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - As many enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend with friends and family, local veterans reflected on their time in the war and the people they’ve lost. ”As far as holidays are concerned and celebrations there was very little of that we were involved with ... we stayed on the front lines and held our positions to fire head time and air time and you know it was just another day that we hoped to get through,” George Bailey, a WWII Army veteran said.

GROTTOES, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO