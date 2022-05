BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Rock County rescued a dog from a residential fire in Beloit Sunday morning. Crews with the Beloit Fire Department were called to the 1200 block of LaSalle Street shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived and made it inside, firefighters found heavy black smoke throughout the house. Authorities said the thick smoke delayed firefighters’ efforts to find the fire, but once they did, the flames were quickly extinguished.

