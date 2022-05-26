ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: scRNA-seq in medulloblastoma shows cellular heterogeneity and lineage expansion support resistance to SHH inhibitor therapy

By Jennifer Karin Ocasio
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13657-6, published online 20 December 2019. In this article the author name 'Jennifer Karin Ocasio' was incorrectly written as 'Jennifer Ocasio'. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Jennifer Karin Ocasio, Benjamin Babcock. These authors jointly supervised this...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic variants of calcium and vitamin D metabolism in kidney stone disease

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13145-x, published online 15 November 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the first paragraph of the Association analyses subsection of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Three covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, age, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' The correct version replaces this sentence with 'Two covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Retention and deformation of the blue phases in liquid crystalline elastomers

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25112-6, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the last two paragraphs in the 'Results and Discussion' section. The following sentences were incorrectly duplicated. 'The branched, lightly cross-linked polymer network prepared from the liquid crystalline monomer mixture reported...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medulloblastoma#Shh#Inhibitor#Seq#Unc Neuroscience Center#Department Of Genetics#Chapel Hill#Usa Benjamin Babcock
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Adipocyte Na/K-ATPase Oxidant Amplification Loop is the Central Regulator of Western Diet-Induced Obesity and Associated Comorbidities

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44350-9, published online 28 May 2019. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among different lanes in the Coomassie blue staining image in Fig. 4d. Further investigation has found that there are inconsistencies in the blot backgrounds in Figs. S5d, g and f, and S6b, d and f, which undermine the integrity of these gels. Furthermore, in the raw data provided by the authors (links to depository in the Data Availability section), there are unexplained similarities between images representing brain tissue "control - no treatment" and "wd - no treatment" groups (dapi channel; rotated by 180 degrees), and between images of liver tissue "wd-lenti-adipo-naktide" and "wd-lenti-adipo-gfp" groups (dapi channel; gfp image appears to be stretched).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: pNaKtide Attenuates Steatohepatitis and Atherosclerosis by Blocking Na/K-ATPase/ROS Amplification in C57Bl6 and ApoE Knockout Mice Fed a Western Diet

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Perspectives from clinical trials: is geographic atrophy one disease?

Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical utility of genomic analyses and polygenic risk scores for aortic diseases

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Rupture or dissection of the aorta is often fatal. Tcheandjieu and colleagues now identify key pathways underlying aortic dilatation, a common prelude to acute aortic events, and assess the utility of a polygenic risk score to identify those at highest risk of aortic death in whom prophylactic surgical repair may be beneficial.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant qNSC activity mediates decreased active neurogenesis in the Shank3 deficient Autism development

Fig. 1 Representative imaging of active neural stem cells (aNSCs) with specific markers from SHANK3-deficient human iPSC derived NSCs. Immunostaining of GFAP+SOX2+EGFR+ aNSCs (upper panels) and KI67+ proliferating NSCs (lower panels) derived from control or SHANK3-deficient human qNSCs. Scale bar = 20"‰Âµm. For more information, please refer to the article by Kim et al. in this issue.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Reply to comment(s) on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We have read constructive comments by Xie et al. [1] regarding our study recently published in Br J Cancer [2]. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A stable hippocampal code in freely flying bats

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04560-0 Published online 30 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, there were labelling errors in the right-hand y-axis labels for the "Flight path 2" and "Flight path 3" in Fig. 2e, where the bottom lanes appeared as "Day 6" rather than "Day 5." The labels have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Vortex vein cauterization and truncation to avoid perfluorocarbon syndrome during endoresection of uveal melanomas: a retrospective study

We read with great interest the brief communication "Perfluorocarbon syndrome"“a possible, overlooked source of fatal gas embolism following uveal melanoma endoresection" by Ruschen et al. [1]. The authors hypothesize gas embolism due to the entry of perfluorooctane (PFO) in the bloodstream, the formation of gas bubbles in the pulmonary circulation, and the association with a higher vapor pressure of PFO. We present a modification of the operating technique during endoresection of large uveal melanomas, which minimizes the intraoperative egress of perfluorocarbon liquid (PFCL) into the circulatory system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Plant hormone regulation of abiotic stress responses

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brain motor and fear circuits regulate leukocytes during acute stress

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The nervous and immune systems are intricately linked1. Although...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy