Coast Guard personnel eligible for baby formula reimbursements

By Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

(WWTI) — Eligible Coast Guard can now receive reimbursements on baby formula.

This is through a temporary program recently established by Coast Guard Mutual Assistance for personnel who need to have baby formula shipped to them from other parts of the country. \

What to do amid baby formula shortage

According to the Coast Guard, members are eligible for reimbursements up to $750 for any shipment costs. These can be received by completing an application on CGMA Form 12F.

Members are encouraged to save all their receipts and submit one application. However, if reimbursements are needed before the end of the year, individuals can submit subsequent applications from later shipments.

The program for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance members began on May 24 and will run through November 30, 2022. Applications are due by December 31, 2022.

