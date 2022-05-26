ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene considers making LCC’s Mary Spilde Center its permanent City Hall

By KLCC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Eugene has been using Lane Community College’s Mary Spilde Center downtown for council meetings and office space for the last couple of years. Now, it’s considering whether to make that arrangement permanent. Eugene has been without...

hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay Budget committee approves millions for infrastructure improvements

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Millions of dollars are going to Coos Bay's infrastructure starting in July after the budget committee approved the funds. $16 million is slotted to be put towards capital improvements to streets, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The street's infrastructure includes 130 miles of asphalt road, 14 lane...
COOS BAY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

WLFEA Chief’s Contract Extended; 100 Years of Oregon Parks; COVID-19; Memorial Day; Fall Chinook Season Cancelled

A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

U of O students quarantining in dorm rooms due to limited room assignment space

EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
EUGENE, OR
#Lcc#City Hall#Lane Community College#Mary Spilde Center
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
vnexplorer.net

Archaeology illuminates Chinese businesses in Eugene, Oregon

The Westfall family lived in the Osburn Hotel in downtown Eugene for a number of years. While they lived there, the hotel boasted a ‘Japanese Tea Room,’ a lavish meeting space filled with Asian art. Credit: University of Oregon. Uncovering the past of historically under-represented communities sometimes means...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Drones and Scones: Eugene schools offer unique summer classes

Summer might mean sipping iced coffee while listening to the hum of bees. Well, in the Eugene 4J district, high schoolers can earn credit for learning barista and beekeeping skills. This is the third summer Eugene 4J has offered unique, intensive courses. This year, they’ll be primarily in person for...
EUGENE, OR
kbnd.com

Rep. Schrader Loses Primary Race

CLACKAMAS, OR -- Elections experts have declared a winner in the Democratic Primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, despite more than 20,000 still uncounted ballots in Clackamas County. Congressman Kurt Schrader (D-OR) has conceded, congratulating Jamie McLeod Skinner for securing the Democratic nomination for Oregon’s Fifth District. She’ll face...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Conservation groups challenge logging project on BLM lands west of Eugene

Conservation groups this week filed a lawsuit to challenge Bureau of Land Management plans to log more than 14,000 acres of old-growth trees in the coast range west of Eugene. Doug Heiken with the conservation group Oregon Wild called the BLM’s proposal a staggering amount of logging on what are supposed to be protected forest reserves, mainly in the Siuslaw watershed.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON 38 TRAFFIC MOVES ONTO NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE

The new Scottsburg Bridge is open, though it’s not quite finished. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the bridge, which spans the Umpqua River sixteen miles east of Reedsport, was opened to a single lane of traffic at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Latham said over the next...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer. The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.

