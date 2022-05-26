3 way-too-early takeaways from the Ravens’ first OTAs

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO