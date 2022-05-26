ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

U.S. Marshals capture suspect accused of carjacking FedEx driver in Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrK7d_0frbYDdf00

The suspect accused of carjacking and tying up a FedEx driver earlier this year in Philadelphia is now in police custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old Donte Edwards on Thursday on charges of robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping.

Authorities say the FedEx driver was making a stop along the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street back on February 10, 2022 when Edwards jumped inside and tied the victim up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkCsM_0frbYDdf00

United States Marshals Service

The driver was not injured but police say Edwards made off with a couple of packages.

Edwards was taken into custody Thursday on the 2900 block of Ruth Street.

He was also wanted for a weapons possession warrant in relation to a domestic dispute on May 21, authorites said.

Comments / 11

Related
fox29.com

Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Philly dirt bike rider, 19, is charged with killing skateboarder, 17, he struck while doing wheelies during illegal ride before fleeing the scene

A teenage dirt biker has been charged with the homicide of a 17-year-old skateboarder, after he struck the youth while speeding and doing wheelies on the streets of Philadelphia earlier this month. Surveillance footage of the May 15 collision shows suspect Kevin Rubio, 19, driving the street-illegal bike down Front...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Wanted on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges,. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued on April 20, 2022, for Dawn Yvonne Nock who is wanted after police...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Fedex#U S Marshals
fox29.com

Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Motorcycle’s Gone, But Its Driver Left A Helmet Behind

DOUGLASS (BERKS) PA – The township police department issued a suggestion Thursday (May 26, 2022) to the so-far-unknown driver of a “cruiser-style motorcycle,” who is being sought on traffic-related offenses and lost a helmet while successfully fleeing from one of its patrols. “Come to the station” and...
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Appear To Be Cracking Down On Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On City Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police appear to be cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets. They intercepted a group of illegal riders on the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend. You can hear them coming, their engines roaring in the distance. ATV and dirt bike riders using Philadelphia streets as their playground. Eyewitness News cameras recorded the riders running a red light on the Ben Franklin Parkway. “The city needs to crack down on it, some kind of good way without harm,” one woman said. On Sunday night, police appeared to be doing just that as officers on bikes, lights flashing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

7-year-old boy from Harrowgate is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen Sunday. Police say 7-year-old Abdul Majid Cooper was last seen by his grandfather around 3:30 pm. Cooper resides on the 3400 block of J Street, police say. Cooper has gone missing previously, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted in Galloway Township

Detectives are investigating an assault on a woman in Galloway Township on Sunday night. No details were available, after residents reported a heavy police presence on Fourth Avenue. But an official confirmed to BreakingAC that a woman was badly assaulted. She was hospitalized. Her condition was not available. This story...
GALLOWAY, NJ
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Shot Six Times in Violent Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they continue to investigate the 2021 shooting of a 44-year-old woman inside her home. Authorities state that on September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim was inside her home on the 6200 block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun. The suspect then said, “someone got a problem with my people” and began to fire his gun striking the victim and causing her to fall to the floor. While on the floor the suspect then shot her several more times then fled out the front door. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medic where she was treated for six (6) gunshot wounds in the hands, legs and back and was listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Young man found in a alley with multiple gunshot wounds

Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds. The incident happened on the 6300 block of W. Columbia Avenue around 1:45 pm. According to police, a man believed to be approximately 18-21 years old was found by officers with multiple gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy