U.S. Marshals capture suspect accused of carjacking FedEx driver in Philadelphia

The suspect accused of carjacking and tying up a FedEx driver earlier this year in Philadelphia is now in police custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old Donte Edwards on Thursday on charges of robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping.

Authorities say the FedEx driver was making a stop along the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street back on February 10, 2022 when Edwards jumped inside and tied the victim up.

United States Marshals Service

The driver was not injured but police say Edwards made off with a couple of packages.

Edwards was taken into custody Thursday on the 2900 block of Ruth Street.

He was also wanted for a weapons possession warrant in relation to a domestic dispute on May 21, authorites said.