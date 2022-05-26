Read full article on original website
Appalachian Power finished restoring power on Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke Counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
State lawmakers receive first part of Catawba Hospital Study
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers have received the first part of a report that considers the future of Catawba Hospital. And it appears to make a strong case for transforming the Roanoke County facility into a state-of-the-art campus with comprehensive substance abuse treatment and recovery services. The study was...
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
A broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside a home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
Roanoke-area gas prices continue to fall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Blacksburg winery plans New Year’s Eve party
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is holding a New Year’s Eve party this Saturday night at 8. Start the evening with a welcome wine cocktail and assorted light foods throughout the evening as you dance with DJ Pat. There will be a trivia contest and midnight toast. Cocktail attire is encouraged.
Two small businesses in Martinsville to donate their goods and services to local warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will both be donating their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills...
Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
When in doubt, throw it out: Food experts provide leftover safety tips
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There may be some leftovers sitting in your fridge after Christmas, but there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to food safety. Experts from foodsafety.gov say you should remember the two-hour rule: all perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at a remote pond on Leesville Road. The rescue was difficult because the pond was remotely located...
Rescue Mission provides free warm meals for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to more than 500 people on Christmas Day in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many, such as Anya Keith. She is in the recovery program at the mission. But friends are the family we choose.
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
Bedford Co. crash leaves one person dead early Sunday morning
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Rt. 460 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday has left one person dead, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was just east of Route 805. Paul Daniel Morgan, 28 of Bedford, was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota east on Rt. 460...
