ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There may be some leftovers sitting in your fridge after Christmas, but there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to food safety. Experts from foodsafety.gov say you should remember the two-hour rule: all perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO