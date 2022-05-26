ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power finished restoring power on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke Counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

State lawmakers receive first part of Catawba Hospital Study

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers have received the first part of a report that considers the future of Catawba Hospital. And it appears to make a strong case for transforming the Roanoke County facility into a state-of-the-art campus with comprehensive substance abuse treatment and recovery services. The study was...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

A broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside a home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-area gas prices continue to fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg winery plans New Year’s Eve party

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is holding a New Year’s Eve party this Saturday night at 8. Start the evening with a welcome wine cocktail and assorted light foods throughout the evening as you dance with DJ Pat. There will be a trivia contest and midnight toast. Cocktail attire is encouraged.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

When in doubt, throw it out: Food experts provide leftover safety tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There may be some leftovers sitting in your fridge after Christmas, but there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to food safety. Experts from foodsafety.gov say you should remember the two-hour rule: all perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at a remote pond on Leesville Road. The rescue was difficult because the pond was remotely located...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rescue Mission provides free warm meals for Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to more than 500 people on Christmas Day in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many, such as Anya Keith. She is in the recovery program at the mission. But friends are the family we choose.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

