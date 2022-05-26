Kanye West's Top-Notch Divorce Attorney Steps Down Amid Ongoing Battle With Ex Kim Kardashian

MEGA

And she's out! Kanye West 's top-notch divorce attorney Samantha Spector will no longer be on his case, legal documents, which were obtained by The Blast , reveal.

In the filing, Spector said there "has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," and his case will be handled by another one of his lawyer going forward. The person listed in the documents is an attorney from Pennsylvania who is not a divorce attorney.

West and Kim Kardashian , who split in 2021, have been on rocky terms for the past year.

The dad-of-four — he shares North , Saint , Psalm and Chicago with the reality star, 41 — previously claimed that Kardashian has rarely "allowed" him to see their children. However, she put a stop to his nonsense, stating, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school ."

MEGA

To make matters worse, West has been pining over Kardashian — especially now that she has moved on with Pete Davidson . “I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-yard line,” he wrote on social media. “@kimkardashian always remember West was your biggest W.”

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT [THE] LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," he added, referring to the SNL comedian.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians , the makeup mogul spoke out about West's behavior ahead of him releasing a new song that contained questionable lyrics.

"All I can do is control how I react to something," she said. "I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys. I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself."

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner , who used to be married to Kris Jenner , spoke about how West is "a very complicated guy " who is "difficult to live with."