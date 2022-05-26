ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release new surveillance photos of suspected hit & run driver

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released new surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run crash that happened Friday evening.

Metro police say a Chevrolet Express van hit and killed Markland Nation, 50, on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen Road. Nation was reportedly walking on the north side of Murfreesboro Pike when the van ran off the roadway and hit him.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • Suspect van (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Suspect van (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

