ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Gaston Christian student earns full ride to Wofford College

By Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1ujN_0frbXkXJ00

A Gaston Christian senior will attend a private South Carolina college for free after becoming the recipient of the school's highest merit scholarship.

Adam Hoyle never thought he would be obtaining a college education outside of North Carolina, however; his passion for poetry and desire of majoring in English, led him to discover Wofford College, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hoyle considered other universities in North Carolina, but he ultimately felt Wofford was the right choice.

"I was set on either North Carolina State, Davidson College or East Carolina University. My college counselor actually put Wofford on my college list and without knowing much about the institution I applied for the scholarship," said Hoyle.

"As I moved further through the application process, I began thinking this was the right place for me," he continued.

Wofford giving Hoyle its Charles E. Daniels Scholarship made his decision easier.

"It was many things. I remember having my first interview in October for the Wofford Scholars and I looked out the window and said, 'This kind of feels like home.' I also spoke to professors who were poets and I was sold," said Hoyle.

The Charles E. Daniels Scholarship is an exclusive scholarship only Wofford Scholars are able to obtain. It covers tuition, fees and room and board.

Being a Wofford Scholar alone, is one of the highest scholarship opportunities within the college worth up to $60,000 per year.

Hoyle plans on majoring in English with an emphasis in creative writing and possibly minoring in pre-law.

Hoyle says his parents, Larry and Angie Hoyle, were his biggest supporters during the process.

"My parents were amazing throughout the process. My dad would wake up at 5 a.m. during my Wofford interviews to make me pancakes and my mom was the one who drove me to them and waited until I was done. They were amazing," Hoyle said.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Matas Buzelis trending toward Tar Heels?

A commitment from five-star wing Matas Buzelis could make the UNC basketball recruiting class of 2023 one of the best we’ve ever seen. One of the highest-rated and most sought-after high school basketball players in the class of 2023, Matas Buzelis has become a household name among coaches and scouts in the summer leading up to his senior season at Brewster Academy.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX43.com

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old grandma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Charlotte, North Carolina

Who doesn't love a good burger? Even though it's not healthy to eat processed food and fast-food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it once in a while. The secret to good health is being balanced. When it comes to food, that means eating whole foods most of the time, and enjoy processed food in moderation. You don't have to give up comfort food - just don't make it a habit of eating it on a daily basis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Today, May 30, is the official Memorial Day on the calendar, although we observed it on Monday, May 26. Is the day simply another day off from work or do Americans still hold it dear as a time to give tribute to those who paid the supreme price for the freedoms this nation enjoys?” (5/30)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#College Education#Davidson College#East Carolina University
FOX Carolina

Upstate teacher gets surprise proposal

Southern Baptist Convention releases list of church leaders accused of abuse. The Southern Baptist Convention released hundreds of names of church leaders accused of abuse, include two dozen from South Carolina. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Passerelle Bistro in downtown Greenville has earned special recognition as one of the most...
qcexclusive.com

The Best in Luxury Charlotte Living

From Uptown to SouthPark, experience the best in luxury apartment living. As Charlotte’s growth continues to explode, living in the heart of the buzzing cultural scene gets more and more exciting. The Edge South End. The Edge is perfectly positioned at the intersection where Sedgefield meets South End. Their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WBTV

Salisbury VA Health Care System doctor takes prestigious honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Salisbury VA Medical Center: Dr. Charles de Comarmond, Salisbury VA Health Care System Chief of Medicine and lead consultant for infectious diseases and infection prevention, recently was selected as the 2021 Mark Wolcott Awardee for Excellence in Clinical Care Leadership. Established in 1996, this award recognizes outstanding Veterans Health Administration practitioners who deserve special acknowledgement for their contributions in enhancing clinical care.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

More public pools opening on Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of Charlotte and its surrounding areas are enjoying a busy Memorial Day weekend with major sporting events in town, and public pools opening for the first time in a long time. While Mecklenburg County said pools and spray grounds are now open, they’re limiting access...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Kindergarten teacher at Hodges Elementary School surprised with proposal

HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A kindergarten teacher got the surprise of a life time. Jerricka Scott became engaged in front of students, friends and faculty, Friday afternoon. Jahmar Tate and Scott have been dating since July 2018. “Every little girl dreams about this opportunity or this moment in their...
HODGES, SC
WBTV

One person injured in east Charlotte shooting

A woman's home in Clover, S.C. is sinking because of foundational problems. "Til Valhalla:" Gold Star mother reflects on Memorial Day's true meaning. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jeremiah Johnson was killed in 2017 when his Special Forces convoy was ambushed and overrun by Islamic State militants in Niger. Victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
857
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy