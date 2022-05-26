ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Central Texans walk for Uvalde victims

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7Ao0_0frbXilr00

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A temple man and his organization will be walking around Bell County for the next 21 days. Each day represents one of the 21 victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

It started on Thursday honoring Miranda Mathis.

The walk serves as a fundraiser and time of remembrance. Thursday there were six people, and the hope is to increase that number each day.

“It’s one thing to sit back and have a heart for what’s happening,” walk organizer Daniel Chapin said. “It’s another thing to put words to action.”

He says people in Central Texas have questions. They want to know how to help and if there’s any hope.

“It’s four and a half hours away, but it’s happened right here because we have parents and community members that are sending their kids to school,” Chapin said.

The walks will start at Cracker Barrel in Temple at 8 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Temple, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Gov. Abbott speaks in Longview for Memorial Day ceremony

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Longview on Monday to give the keynote address at a Memorial Day ceremony. “We all understand that America is a symbol across the entire globe of freedom, opportunity and hope,” Abbott said. “From our nation’s very beginning, the United States military has safeguarded those sacred values. Today […]
LONGVIEW, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Monthly: Changes in the wake of another school shooting

As President Biden and the First Lady visited Uvalde, many people shouted at him to do something to stop gun violence. That will be a test of will in Austin and Washington. Texas Monthly editor Mimi Swartz joined Good Day to talk about whether she anticipates any changes after another mass school shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Violent Crime#Central Texans#Fox 44#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Nation pays respects to victims killed in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – All 21 victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting have been identified. Now the Uvalde community wants to make sure their names are never forgotten.  “Remember the kids, remember their beautiful spirit, remember their character, the quality of their laugh, you know they were a light in the world,” said a San […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Baby alligator ‘taken into custody’ in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office took a walk on the wild side this weekend, all in an effort to hunt a baby alligator loose in an RV park.  According to MCSO, on May 29, deputies responded to the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park after someone found a […]
kgns.tv

Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Educators across the state are shaken by the events that took place in Uvalde last week and Laredo is no different. Nixon High School Principal Cassandra Mendoza says she his horrified and heartbroken over this tragic incident. Mendoza says that her role as a mother plays...
LAREDO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dinosaurs are in San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jurassic Empire is one of the largest most realistic Dinosaur drive-thru events ever seen in Texas and is currently being held at the Sunset Mall of San Angelo. This event will be happening on May 29 and 30 as well as June 3, 4, and 5. From the safety of your […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Biden visits Texas town to mourn Uvalde school-shooting victims

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with some of the families whose children died last week in the latest mass shooting at a elementary school. Biden was greeted in Uvalde by Texas Governor Greg Abbott,...
fox44news.com

City of Killeen in need of lifegaurds

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The City of Killeen has about 30 lifeguard vacancies to fill as the summer pool season begins. In addition to lifeguards, the Aquatics division still has some openings for cashiers, managers and water safety instructors. Lifeguards must be certified, but City of Killeen employees...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy