Central Texans walk for Uvalde victims

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A temple man and his organization will be walking around Bell County for the next 21 days. Each day represents one of the 21 victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

It started on Thursday honoring Miranda Mathis.

The walk serves as a fundraiser and time of remembrance. Thursday there were six people, and the hope is to increase that number each day.

“It’s one thing to sit back and have a heart for what’s happening,” walk organizer Daniel Chapin said. “It’s another thing to put words to action.”

He says people in Central Texas have questions. They want to know how to help and if there’s any hope.

“It’s four and a half hours away, but it’s happened right here because we have parents and community members that are sending their kids to school,” Chapin said.

The walks will start at Cracker Barrel in Temple at 8 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

More information can be found here .

