Arlington, TX

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

By Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus.

LOCAL NEWS: Teen arrested for making 'terroristic threat' to RGV school

According to the Arlington Police Department , a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School.

While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg.

The father was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to Arlington PD.

NEWS: Second RGV teen arrested for 'terroristic threat'

Authorities do not believe there was any malicious intent from the father or any threat to the school.

Arlington PD is currently investigating and criminal charges are pending.

