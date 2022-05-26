Things to do in Pueblo: Celebrate grads, mark Memorial Day, City Park pool and rides open

Go to Puebloevents.net for an extensive list of things to do in and around Pueblo. We've selected a few that are happening in the coming days for you here. For the summer months, we've added to this list to include things to do within an hour's drive of Pueblo.

Friday, May 27

Opening weekend for City Park pool and rides, City Park | The popular Rides at City Park and the outdoor pool open for the summer. Inflation may be eating a hole in your wallet but the rides at City Park are still just 25 cents. They're open to the public from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The pool is free for kids under 3 years old, $3 for ages 3 to 17 , and $4 for those over 17. It's open from noon until 5 p.m. The pool is at 221 S. Parkside Lane , and the rides are at 3425 Nuckolls Ave.

Plant wildflowers seed bank and book display, Giodone Library, 24655 E.. U.S Highway 50 | Come learn about flowers that best support pollinators in the Pueblo area, and take some seeds to grow , while seeds last. All day. Also held on other days when the library is open.

High school graduations | Ceremonies will be held for:

Pueblo West High School, 8:30 a.m., at the high school

Rye High School, 11 a.m., at the high school

Pueblo South High School, 3 p.m., at the State Fairgrounds

Pueblo East High School, 7 p.m., at the State Fairgrounds

Saturday, May 28

High school graduations | Ceremonies will be held for:

Centennial High School, 8 a.m., at the State Fairgrounds

County High School, 8:30 a.m. at the high school

Central High School, 11 a.m., at the State Fairgrounds

El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave. | Starting today, just in time for summer, kids 18 and under get free general admission to the seven museums run by History Colorado , including El Pueblo History Museum in the heart of downtown. This offer has no expiration date, so take the kids to El Pueblo and let them interact with a recreated 1840s adobe trading post and plaza, educational exhibits, and an archaeological excavation site. Kids also get in free at museums run by History Colorado in Denver, at Fort Garland, Leadville, Montrose and Trinidad. Memberships to History Colorado's network of museums and historic sites are available for purchase and come with an array of benefits, including a ride on the Georgetown Loop railroad. More information is available at historycolorado.org .

Sunday, May 29

Mesa Drive-in, 2625 Santa Fe Drive | Pueblo's own old-school drive-in movie theater is open for business again as of Friday, May 27 (but we have lots of events on the calendar for that day and didn't want this one to get lost). Go see "Top Gun Maverick" with "The Lost City" or "Bob's Burgers" with "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Gates open at 7 p.m., and the shows start at 8:30 p.m . Tickets are $11 for adults and $1 for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. The drive-in will be open Friday to Sunday for the first few weeks. Cash or cards accepted. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at https://buytickets.at/mesadriveintheatre.

Memorial Day, May 30

The Home of Heroes hosts numerous events to mark Memorial Day , including:

Memorial Day Mass, Roselawn Cemetery, 1706 Roselawn Road | Pueblo Diocese Bishop Stephen Berg celebrates Mass at Roselawn Cemetery. Starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Bishop’s Mausoleum.

Pueblo Veterans Council Memorial Day observance, Veterans Bridge, Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, 130 Central Main St. | The Pueblo Veterans Council’s annual event features guest speakers, a recognition of families of active-duty service members, a wreath presentation and a flyover by CAE, formerly Doss Aviation.

Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery Memorial Day Service, 901-1099 Masonic Cemetery Road | Pueblo’s oldest cemetery hosts its annual Memorial Day service at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.chieftain.com/story/news/2022/05/25/four-ways-celebrate-memorial-day-pueblo-home-heroes/9927809002/ or see the story published in Thursday's print edition of The Pueblo Chieftain.

Tuesday, May 31

Lantern Making Workshop, George L. Williams Pavilion, City Park | Join the Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River and Pueblo Parks and Recreation from noon to 5 p.m. for a free lantern making workshop. Bring clean plastic bottles if you have any — the official announcement suggests 2-liter bottles. Other items you'll need to make a lantern will be available at the workshop.

Friday, June 3

Who’s Your Caddy Mini Golf Tournament, EPIC Entertainment, 701 S. Pueblo Blvd. | Play mini golf as part of a four-member team and raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County 's eight clubhouses for “The Great Outdoors” 2022 summer camp and next fall’s after-school program. Who's your caddy? runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food will be provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, and there will be a cash bar. Team reservation and sponsorship information are available at www.bgcpckids.org/whos-your-caddy or by calling Cheryl at 719-564-0055, ext. 107 . $150 for a team of four. Sponsorship opportunities range from Hole Sponsors at $125 to Title Sponsors at $2,000. This year’s title sponsor is Top Notch Personnel.

