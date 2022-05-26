ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'You Are Not American': DC Man Sentenced For Racially-Charged Attack On Chinese Family

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A man from Washington DC pleaded guilty to assaulting an Asian family in the Northwest quadrant of the city, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

Patrick Trebat, 39, was sentenced to 210 days in jail for an assault that happened in the 3700 block of Fulton Street, Northwest around 9:30 p.m. on August 7, 2021, the office reports.

A family of three - including a father, mother and son - were walking near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue NW and Fulton Street NW when Trebat started shouting profanities at them. These included, "You are not American,” and “Go back to your country," the office reports.

The family, who appeared to be from another country and speaking a Chinese dialect, tried getting away from Trebat but he ran up behind them and started attacking them.

Trebat punched the old man in the back of the head, sending him to the ground, and then pushed the woman to the ground as well.

The couple's son tried to stop the attack, but Trebat punched him in the face. When police arrived, the family identified Trebat as their attacker and he was arrested.

The attack led the man to suffer a broken wrist and the woman had to undergo medical evaluation. Meanwhile, the son suffered a fractured finger, the office reports.

Trebat was facing multiple charges including three counts of simple assault, including one with a hate-bias enhancement, the office reports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Asian#Fulton Street Nw#Chinese
Daily Voice

DC Firefighters Catch Baby Dropped From 2nd Story Window

An infant dropped form a second-story window in a fire Sunday, May 29 was caught by Washington DC firefighters.The baby was dropped as flames ravaged a home on the 700 block of Alabama Ave.Two adults and a child were brought safely down a ladder. Seven residents were evaluated by EMS but did not re…
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Firefighter arrested for allegedly pulling gun on neighbor

WASHINGTON - A firefighter in D.C. is under investigation after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor in Southeast, according to authorities. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, Sergeant Doug Wheeler, 46, of Southeast, got into some type of confrontation with a resident on Kentucky Avenue on Thursday and was arrested after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning. The shooting took place at around midnight on Naylor Road near the D.C. and Maryland border. Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C., on the sidewalk...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Police: 2 men shot in Southeast DC

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast, D.C., leaving police on the lookout for an SUV spotted near the scene. DC police responded to the 3900 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast, D.C. around 3:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were conscious and breathing, according to police.
SOUTHEAST, NY
WJLA

Folks caught with more than 4 ounces of marijuana in Va. may soon be charged, fined $500

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

DC Man Arrested In Connection With Recent Prince William Homicide

Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Three Dead In Stafford Crash

Three people died in a Stafford County crash on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.The head-on collision occurred at Austin Ridge Drive and Shieds Road in Stafford around 7:40 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.The victims' identities had not been released as of Monday.Both drivers and one passen…
STAFFORD, CT
WTOP

Motorcyclist hospitalized after alleged Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Maryland State Police said they responded to the crash along the eastbound side of Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, they met with Clayvon Anderson, 45, a D.C. resident, who reported his motorcycle had been struck by a car while traveling on that road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Man dies after jumping off anchor vessel in Fort Washington

Update (9:41 p.m.) — The Maryland Natural Resource Police have confirmed to WDVM that a 37-year-old man jumped from an anchor vessel in the Potomac River and died. According to police, the man jumped into the water and then started to scream for help. The other person in the boat threw him a life jacket, […]
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy