A 22-year-old from the Village of Belle Aire will lose her driver’s license after a crash earlier this month in a roundabout. Christina Bacon pleaded guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of hit and run and driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO