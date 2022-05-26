ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illegal narcotics worth millions seized over 7 days in Moapa River Indian Reservation

By Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Numerous law enforcement agencies worked together over a 7-day period earlier this month to intercept $11.7 million worth of drugs being moved along I-15.

“This operation helped us identify drug, human, and sex trafficking activities that occur daily along Interstate 15 through the Moapa River Indian Reservation,” said Acting Moapa Tribal Police Chief Jeff Harper.

Over the seven days, from May 6 to May 12, there were 219 traffic stops and 57 vehicle searches that resulted in 2,100 pounds of narcotics being seized:

• Marijuana – 949,732 grams (2,093.8 lbs), street value: $8.1 million
• Fentanyl – 16,406 grams (36.16 lbs), street value: $2.3 million
• Cocaine – 13,080 grams (28.83 lbs), street value: $1.2 million
• Heroin – 25.13 grams (.05 lbs), street value: $ 3,670.00
• Methamphetamine – 21.15 grams (.04 lbs), street value: $ 2,136.00
• Handguns – 3

“While the Moapa River Indian Reservation does not have a high rate of drug use, it is an ideal location for law enforcement agencies to work together to maximize the amount of product taken from the streets,” said Acting Deputy Bureau Director Steven Juneau with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Justice Services.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQyPk_0frbWdtV00
    Narcotics seized during 7-day operation. (Credit: NSP/BIA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdspo_0frbWdtV00
    A Bureau of Indian Affairs K-9 officer and partner conduct an outside search of a rental truck on May 9, 2022, during a multi-agency criminal interdiction operation along I-15 within the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Nevada.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVa1O_0frbWdtV00
    Narcotics seized during 7-day operation. (Credit: NSP/BIA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMDkn_0frbWdtV00
    Narcotics seized during 7-day operation. (Credit: NSP/BIA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bl4ZL_0frbWdtV00
    Hariz Iasir Purvis (left) and Tahmir Ishon Debman face felony trafficking charges. (Credit: NSP)

One traffic stop, involving a rental truck, resulted in finding 72 large bags of marijuana, Nevada State Police said. A Nevada State Police trooper and Bureau of Indian Affairs drug enforcement K-9 officer searched the truck and the K-9 detected a positive hit.

Two suspects, Hariz Iasir Purvis and Tahmir Ishon Debman were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Both were booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Hariz Iasir Purvis (left) and Tahmir Ishon Debman face felony trafficking charges. (Credit: NSP)

“This partnership resulted in the largest illegal marijuana seizure by the Nevada State Police, along with the arrest of the suspects involved,” said Nevada State Police Colonel Pat Conmay.

The law enforcement agencies involved included Nevada State Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs Drug Enforcement, Moapa River Indian Reservation Police Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and other federal agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

