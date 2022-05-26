ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I...

www.wdtv.com

The Recorddelta

Upshur offers rich history: West Virginia Strawberry Festival

UPSHUR COUNTY — This series of regular articles explores aspects of Upshur County’s history, culture or people honored by the West Virginia Highway Historical Marker Program. The state register lists 20 of these iconic white plaques in Upshur County and each article will present as much information on the subject as can be found. With the return of Upshur County’s famous celebration, the eighth installment discusses Buckhannon’s perennial celebration, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival.
WDTV

Grafton celebrates 155th Memorial Day Parade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Grafton held their historic memorial day parade today. 5′s John Blashke was there covering it, he has the story. Grafton has held a Memorial Day Parade for 155 years in a row. It began just a few years after the end of the civil war.
WDTV

Local restaurant goes national

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A small town West Virginia chili company is making its name known on a national level. Custard Stand Chili started in an old car wash bay in Webster Springs. Now, the company is expanding into more than 600 Kroger stores across the country. Owners Angie and...
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County's Newest Restaurant Main Food Item is in Business Name, but Menu Offers Wide Variety

For those visiting Bridgeport who have already sampled the city's fare or those who are residents of the city and beyond looking for a trip for a new culinary experience, here's a recent edition of WBOY's Restaurant Road Trip. This restaurant recently opened and is a short trip on Route 50 West of Bridgeport to 190 West Main Street in Salem. The phone number is 304-871-6786.
WDTV

The Mountaineer Military Museum honors veterans on Memorial Day

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Military Museum invited the community in for Memorial Day. Photos of North Central West Virginia veterans covered the museum in Weston. Executive Director of the museum, Barb McVaney, said there was no place she’d rather be on this day of remembrance. “An honor,...
WSAZ

Charleston pools open for the summer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City and North Charleston community pools opened Saturday. For an event hosted by a local church, the Kanawha City pool saw over 300 people show up to swim. The Kanawha City pool has been closed for two years because of COVID-19. This year seems...
WVNS

People from all around gather in Hinton to beat the heat

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One water park in Summers County caused quite a splash. Wild Water Express opened on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Hinton. Crowds lined up along the water to take a ride down the slides. Wild Water has two pools, one for small children and a training-size pool with a depth five […]
Lootpress

Fayetteville Memorial Day Parade prepares to traverse town route

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Fayetteville has announced a celebratory parade event to be held in commemoration of Memorial Day today. The Town of Fayetteville’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11:00am, with the route running from Pre-K/8 down along Maple Avenue to the stoplight, turning right onto Court Street, then left on Fayette Avenue to a left on Ankrom Street, left onto Maple heading to swing around the courthouse onto Wiseman Avenue. The parade will then end at the Memorial Building. Organizers are asking that motorists be understanding of any traffic delays that may occur as a result of the event.
Metro News

Local governments push back on power company rate increase proposal

More West Virginia communities are protesting a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Officials in Mingo, Mercer and Kanawha counties, along with city officials in Princeton, have told the Public Service Commission they oppose the rate increase request. “On behalf of the citizens of Mingo...
WOWK 13 News

Fawn found behind war memorial on Memorial Day

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A very sweet moment was captured during a Memorial Day ceremony earlier today in Winfield. This happened near the Winfield Bridge at one of American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187’s ceremonies today. During the ceremony, the Post read the names of all 89 Putnam County soldiers who died in combat […]
WDTV

Susan Joan Coleman Garrett

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Susan Joan Coleman Garrett, 68, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairmont WV.Susan was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Cecil James and Norma Jean Richards Coleman.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry D. Garrett, whom she married on June 20, 1987.Susan is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Stephen Coleman and wife Jolie of Pahrump, NV, Cathy Marple and husband Rod of Jane Lew, WV, Amy Kaiser and husband Otto of Fairmont, WV, Mark Coleman and wife Lecia of Lumberport, WV, Stanley Coleman and wife Marilyn of Lost Creek, WV, Chris Coleman and wife Martha of Milton, VT, and Patrick Coleman and wife Shelley of Hurricane, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael John Coleman.Susan graduated from South Harrison High School and retired from United Hospital Center after 40 years of service as a Pharmacy Technician.Susan loved the Lord with all of her heart and attended Harvest EMC in Jane Lew WV. She was a member of the Harrison County 4-H Club for over 40 years. She loved baking, cross stitching, and spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Joel Randolph presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
