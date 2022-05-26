Indy 500 winners: The complete list

(Editor’s note: As Helio Castroneves attempts to make history May 29 as the first five-time Indy 500 winner, NBC Sports will review his four previous victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and examine how each race was a significant and unique milestone for both the driver, series or track — and sometimes for all three. The series began with Roger Penske’s triumphant return to IMS and Castroneves bursting into the national consciousness for the first time on May 27, 2001. Part 2 was the controversial finish of the May 26, 2002 race, whose outcome fully was resolved five weeks after the checkered flag. Part 3 was about Castroneves’ cathartic triumph in the May 24, 2009 race that came barely a month after being acquitted on federal tax evasion charges. The series concludes today with Castroneves’ historic feel-good victory in the May 30, 2021.)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO