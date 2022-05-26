ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy 500 winners: The complete list

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Indy 500 has the potential to be historic. Four-time winner Helio Castroneves returns with a shot at becoming the first five-timer. A win for the Brazilian would also make him the first two-time back-to-back winner, having already done that with wins in 2001 and 2002. Seven-time NASCAR...

www.foxnews.com

The Spun

Video: Jimmie Johnson Has Crushing Finish To First Indy 500

Sunday saw racing icon Jimmie Johnson compete in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his career. Sadly, it ended without him getting to even finish the race. With six laps to go in the Indy 500, Johnson was battling for the lead and had even made the risky decision of spending more time on the track than anyone else. Unfortunately, Johnson's tires touched the grass during the turn and all hell broke loose.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC. Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Heartbreaking Finish

Jimmie Johnson competed in his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, and for a moment, things were going splendidly. With six laps to go, Johnson was fighting for the lead. Then, disaster struck. Johnson lost control of his car and spun out into a wall. Physically, he was unhurt, but the...
Racing News

Indy 500 Results: May 29, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indianapolis 500 race results for the Indycar Series. Today, Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’. It’s the famed Indy 500 for the Indycar Series. View 2022 Indy 500 race results below. Indy 500 Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1/2 | Prac 3 | Prac...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Jimmie Johnson Surprised Before The Indy 500 Sunday

Jimmie Johnson will take on a new challenge when making his Indianapolis 500 debut Sunday. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will change gears for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Before commencing from the 12th spot, Johnson received some encouragement. On Sunday morning, Johnson shared a...
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To The Indy 500 Win On Sunday

Marcus Ericsson held off Pato O'Ward in the final two laps to take home the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Although Ericsson led for most of the race, a crash involving Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmie Johnson drew a red flag with four laps remaining. The Swedish driver nevertheless emerged victorious, taking home his first-ever Indy 500 title.
The Spun

Expected Attendance Announced For The 2022 Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson put on a show Sunday by winning the 106th Indy 500. Plenty of fans watched him achieve a career-defining triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the morning of the race, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal said the event expected an attendance of around 320,000 people, which they believe would be the largest single-day gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

‘It was so necessary’: Helio makes Indy 500 history with the ‘reopening of America’

(Editor’s note: As Helio Castroneves attempts to make history May 29 as the first five-time Indy 500 winner, NBC Sports will review his four previous victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and examine how each race was a significant and unique milestone for both the driver, series or track — and sometimes for all three. The series began with Roger Penske’s triumphant return to IMS and Castroneves bursting into the national consciousness for the first time on May 27, 2001. Part 2 was the controversial finish of the May 26, 2002 race, whose outcome fully was resolved five weeks after the checkered flag. Part 3 was about Castroneves’ cathartic triumph in the May 24, 2009 race that came barely a month after being acquitted on federal tax evasion charges. The series concludes today with Castroneves’ historic feel-good victory in the May 30, 2021.)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Charlotte Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for the Coca-Cola 600; Qualifying and practice results from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green in the Coca-Cola 600. Tonight, teams roll to the track for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid for the 600-mile race. View...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox News

Fox News

