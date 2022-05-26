ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Governor Cooper Previews Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 Race, Highlights State Investments in Racetracks

nc.gov
 6 days ago

Today, Governor Roy Cooper previewed the Circle K Speed Street ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend to stop by vendor booths and highlight the significant investments the speedway will receive from the 2021-2022 state budget. The Governor was joined by Executive Vice President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway...

governor.nc.gov

nc.gov

DEQ awards $235,000 in grants for glass recycling projects

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Recycling Program, in partnership with the Glass Recycling Foundation, recently awarded five glass recycling grants totaling $235,000 to support the long-term accessibility and stability of glass recycling in North Carolina. “Recycling creates jobs, benefits the environment and is...
ENVIRONMENT

