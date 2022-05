The Rebels battled and found themselves needing every stroke they could get in a tightly contested push to qualify for day four by multiple teams. Late birdies by Jack Gnam and Kye Meeks on the team’s final hole of the day proved to be difference makers, as the Rebels slowly crawled their way up the leaderboard throughout the afternoon session before eventually beating out SEC foe Texas A&M for the final spot by just two strokes.

OXFORD, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO