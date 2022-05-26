Jack-knifed semi closes 2 lanes of I-64W near South Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic on I-64 westbound is heavily backed up due to a vehicle crash that left two of the three westbound lanes closed.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near the Dunbar-South Charleston interstate bridge around 4:45 p.m. when a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the roadway. Only the slow lane remains open at this time.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

