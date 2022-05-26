ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Jack-knifed semi closes 2 lanes of I-64W near South Charleston

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQaI8_0frbUZNt00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic on I-64 westbound is heavily backed up due to a vehicle crash that left two of the three westbound lanes closed.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near the Dunbar-South Charleston interstate bridge around 4:45 p.m. when a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the roadway. Only the slow lane remains open at this time.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

I-64E back open after diesel spill

UPDATE (May 30, 2022, at 8:22 p.m.): Metro 911 officials say that all lanes of I-64E are back open. UPDATE (May 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.): Metro 911 reports one eastbound lane of Interstate 64 is open after both lanes were shut down from a diesel spill during a tractor-trailer crash. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Man dies in Lawrence County motorcycle crash

A man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio River Way trail to bring new development to …. Summer pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday in …. St. Albans honors fallen service members. Huntington honors fallen service members. Historic hotel in Point Pleasant saved from fire...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle overnight fire in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire overnight in the 200 block of Allen Drive in South Charleston. Metro 911 officials say this happened around 4 a.m. on May 29. They say it was a single-story residential building. There are no reports of any injuries. The South Charleston Fire Department, Dunbar FD, South […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died following a crash in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Sunday evening on State Route 141. A Harley Davidson trike drove off the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and rolling...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
WDTV

2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being ejected during a UTV crash in Randolph County. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Files Creek Rd. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation determined the UTV went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Traffic Accident
WVNS

One man arrested after shooting in Wyoming County

LONG BRANCH, W.V. (WVNS) – A man is arrested in Wyoming County following a shooting at a grocery store. According to deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the shooting came in at three in the afternoon yesterday. Deputies said it started with an argument at Morgan’s Grocery in Long Branch. They […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

49 pounds of marijuana seized at traffic stop in Kanawha County

UPDATE (3:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Maupin is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana on Saturday. Deputies say that on May 28, Corporal Lyons and K9 D’Jambo assisted Deputy Barbagallo on a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battling working structure fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Chesapeake. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 14,000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE came in just after 7 a.m. They say there are no reports of any injuries. The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and East […]
CHESAPEAKE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

90 mile per hour tornado hits Greenup County, KY

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An EF1 class tornado touched down in Greenup County on Thursday evening. The 90 mph tornado began its destruction south of Little White Oak Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. It then traveled north across a newly mowed hayfield with a convergent pattern apparent in the mowed hay, then impacted a […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

INBOUND FOR LANDING…BIG SANDY REGIONAL: Look to the Hills

Aircraft—Big Sandy unicom…Piper…7…8…7…Bravo…Charlie…10 miles to the north…inbound for landing…. Unicom—Winds 250 at 6 knots…favoring runway 2…1…no other reported traffic…. Look to the Hills. During the start of the pandemic general aviation, like everything else, took a big...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Metro News

Man takes own life after traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Florida man took his own life Saturday shortly after a traffic stop. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told WCHS-TV deputies made the stop on I-64 near Hurricane at around noon for a traffic violation. A deputy then noticed some drug items in the car and asked the driver and a female passenger to get out of the vehicle. Eggleton says the woman got out but the driver took off.
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy