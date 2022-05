Chris Jericho doesn’t want AEW to turn into nostalgia hour, and explained why he doesn’t work feuds with most of the veterans in the company. Jericho appeared on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked about how he doesn’t want to work nostalgia matches against the likes of Hardy and others, noting he’s there to work with younger talents and help build them up.

