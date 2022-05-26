ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

By Jovani Hernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings...

