ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

By John Burnett
kosu.org
 4 days ago

We know the bird can mimic human speech; now a researcher is trying to understand parrot-to-parrot communication. He's looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
HeySoCal

Jill Biden to give commencement speech at LA City College

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address at Los Angeles City College’s commencement ceremony on June 7, officials announced Tuesday. “We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her,” LACC President Mary Gallagher said. “Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing. This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy