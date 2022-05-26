Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address at Los Angeles City College’s commencement ceremony on June 7, officials announced Tuesday. “We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her,” LACC President Mary Gallagher said. “Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing. This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college.”

