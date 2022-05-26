ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia City Council adds more property tax relief bills to the stack

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia City Council is considering a number of competing bills intended to help offset the impact of new property assessments, and several more were introduced at Thursday’s session.

The new assessments, announced earlier this month , raise residential property taxes by an average of 31% citywide, which Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said would have dire results.

“Senior citizens will have to decide between paying their property tax bills or paying for prescription medications,” he said.

Johnson introduced a package of bills that would double the homestead exemption and expand the reach of programs for seniors and low-income homeowners. They are more generous than proposals from other councilmembers and Mayor Jim Kenney.

The mayor says he is willing to negotiate.

“Council should understand that the more we put on the real estate tax side, the less we have to spend on other services,” the mayor said. “So that’ll be a balance, and we always work it, out and we’ll work this out.”

Meanwhile, Councilmember Cherelle Parker is looking for solutions to acute staff shortages across city departments.

“We have had a ‘black swan’ event,” she said. “It is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation.”

Parker proposes making it easier for retired city workers to return temporarily by allowing them to keep pension and health benefits, so they can fill in gaps while more permanent workers are hired.

John Raciti
4d ago

here is a way to give people relief, just stop the reassessment and you won't have to waste time on figuring out how to give relief...the mayor and city council are a joke

Related
WHYY

Philly budget could have bigger surplus than expected

There is some good economic news for the city of Philadelphia. The Quarterly City Managers Report shows Philadelphia could potentially have a year-end fund balance of $389.9 million. That’s $256 million higher than projected in the city’s revised five-year plan. Harvey Rice, of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S BILL TO ACCOUNT FOR CITY’S UNCLAIMED PROPERTY PASSES UNANIMOUSLY IN CITY COUNCIL

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to account for the City of Philadelphia’s estimated $6 million in unclaimed property passed unanimously in City Council. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Crestlawn American Legion on verge of sale

The Lawncrest Community Association last week heard a proposal for a special assembly license for the former Crestlawn American Legion Post 832, 301 E. Godfrey Ave. (at Newtown Avenue), which is for sale. Post 832 could not survive coronavirus lockdowns, and members are eager to sell the property, and would like to take the monuments with them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at The Royale at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that excavation is underway at the future site of The Royale, a four-story, 77-unit development at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development Group, the building will span 70,996 square feet and will feature underground parking and a green roof. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $14 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf joins advocates and gun violence survivors to call for gun law reform

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) - As the nation continues to mourn yet another mass shooting, this time at a school in Texas, in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf is urging elected officials to protect our kids. He and other elected leaders, advocates, and gun violence survivors, held a rally in Philadelphia to demand more action to end gun violence. "Gun violence has become entrenched in our nation," he said. "The fact that our legislators at the state and national levels seem to be just fine with that, that's the greatest tragedy of them all."Wolf and the rest of those at the rally called for four key actions: requiring reporting for lost or stolen guns in 72 hours, requiring background checks for all gun sales, requiring safe storage boxes for all firearms, and creating red flag laws.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
