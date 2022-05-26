ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

See how many electric vehicles are registered in Tennessee

By Stacker
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cOmV_0frbTlzW00

Few announcements have rocked the automotive industry as hard as the one-two punch of General Motors’ notice of intent to exclusively produce electric-powered vehicles by 2035 and the Ford Motor Company’s $30 billion investment in electric vehicle development. The latter has thus far resulted in the release of an all-electric F-150 and Mustang, the automaker’s two top-selling models. Of course, other automakers have taken a dip into the EV pool, among them Chevrolet, Volvo, Porsche, Mazda, and Mercedes Benz, and it would seem that Tesla set a gold standard for the development and marketing of the electric vehicle.

CoPilot ranked each state (and Washington D.C.) by the number of registered EVs as a percentage of total registered private and commercial vehicles to offer a quick look at where the nation stands on electric vehicle adoption, using data from the Department of Energy and Bureau of Transportation Statistics . Ties were broken at the thousandths of a percent level which, for brevity, are not shown. Charging station and charging port data came from an Alternative Fuel Stations report issued by the BTS.

Nissan considering 3rd American plant to manufacture electric vehicles, possibly in Tennessee

The U.S. Department of Energy also maintains a live map of all AFS locations nationwide. It should be noted that the stated number of ports per 100 EVs is not necessarily inversely related to the overall quantity of EVs in a given state, but rather the number of highway miles running through the state or the number of established “ alt-fuel corridors .”

While Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar Tesla “experiment” has without question forced the auto industry to rethink the public’s appetite for EVs, it’s the anteing up of the big players that has the potential to permanently change the nation’s approach to vehicular travel. Just 30 years ago the industry dismissed electric vehicle investment as though it were an allowance given to an unruly child so they wouldn’t ask for something more expensive.

In its December 2021 sales report , Ford showed a 121.1% increase in total EV sales year over year. Not only does this mark the best-ever EV sales for the company, but it also represents 36% faster growth than the entire segment—meaning Ford, the nation’s largest carmaker, has already begun to dominate this sector. The Mustang Mach-E has become second only to Tesla’s Model Y in total EV sales, and the F-150 continues to be the top-selling truck in America (which it has been for more than 40 years running). Orders for the F-150 Lightning EV have vastly exceeded expectations . Ford not only anticipates 40% of its overall sales to be electric by 2030 but has recently invested deeply in both manufacturing and battery production and recycling. It is more than clear that an irreversible revolution in car manufacturing and ownership is now upon us.

Continue reading to find out the state of electric vehicle adoption in your neck of the woods, or check out the national list here .

Tennessee by the numbers

– Percentage of registered vehicles that are electric: 0.14%
– Total registered electric vehicles: 7,810 (#24 overall)
– Number of statewide charging stations: 691 (#21 overall)
– Number of charging ports per 100 EVs: 21.1 (#19 overall)

On a wider scale, global EV sales reached 6.6 million in 2021, a more than threefold rise over the previous year. This number is impressive in and of itself but becomes staggering when you consider that in 2012 only about 130,000 EVs were sold across the globe. There are now an estimated 16 million EVs on the road, and if sales trends pan out as predicted, that number is going to get a whole lot bigger. When it does, naturally the other side of the equation will be a decrease in gas-powered vehicle sales.

The need for a nationwide network of charging stations to allow cross-country travel has emerged alongside the expansion of electric vehicle ownership. At best, the longest range a current EV (the Lucid Air Dream Edition) can go on a single charge is 520 miles—but it also comes with a $170,000 price tag. The Tesla Model S , one of the most popular EVs on the market, can get 400 miles to a charge, which is no small feat. But without the right kind of charging infrastructure, it still won’t get you from the Rockies to an East Coast vacation spot, to say nothing of making it across a state as expansive as Texas (where, incidentally, the most popular truck is the F-150).

In its December 2021 Action Plan , the Biden-Harris administration outlined its strategy to “put [the country] on the path to a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers and make EVs accessible to all Americans for both local and long-distance trips.” This strategy includes a $5 billion investment in the national EV charging network and a further $2.5 billion to be made available through a grant program to ensure states’ ability to support rural charging and charging access in disadvantaged communities.

Read on to see which states have the most and least electric vehicles.

States with the most electric vehicles

#1. California: 1.43% of registered vehicles are electric
#2. Hawaii: 0.86% of registered vehicles are electric
#3. Washington, D.C.: 0.74% of registered vehicles are electric

States with the fewest electric vehicles

#1. North Dakota: 0.02% of registered vehicles are electric
#2. South Dakota: 0.03% of registered vehicles are electric
#3. West Virginia: 0.04% of registered vehicles are electric

This story originally appeared on CoPilot and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
Q985

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
CJ Coombs

History of Missouri's oldest city founded in the 1700s

The Bequette-Ribault House.Andrew Balet, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the attractions to Sainte (Ste.) Genevieve is the restored Bequette-Ribault house pictured above, also on the National Registry of Historic Places. The house was built in 1808 by Jean-Baptiste Bequette, Sr. When his son died, the property was purchased by a woman named Clarisse, who was "a free woman of color." Thereafter, until 1982, ownership was passed down to her descendants and they all had the last name of Ribault.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Car Manufacturing#The Ford Motor Company#Chevrolet#Volvo#Mercedes Benz#Alternative Fuel Stations#Bts#American#Afs#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Porsche
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WATE

Knox County Rescue Squad pulls SUV from Maynardville area boat ramp

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sport utility vehicle was pulled from the water near the Blue Mud Boat Ramp early Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad. The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department requested Knox County Rescue at 3 a.m. Thursday to assist for a vehicle in the water at the Maynardville area boat […]
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy